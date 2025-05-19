Marvel Rivals announces new Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock skins, and they look divine

  • home icon
By Pranoy Dey
Modified May 19, 2025 16:29 GMT
Two new skins arriving at Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals has announced exciting new skins for two popular heroes: Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock. The one for Scarlet Witch has a red and gold color palette. Meanwhile, Adam Warlock's newly announced skin is a brown outfit featuring a new hairstyle.

This article highlights the new skins for Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals.

New Marvel Rivals skins for Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock announced

Marvel Rivals has announced two new skins, one for Scarlet Witch and another for Adam Warlock. The costume for the former, called Immortal Sovereign, features a red outfit with a red mask over her eyes, adorned with gold ornaments on various parts of her body. On the other hand, the costume for Warlock, called the Immortal Avatar, features a brown robe as well as a new hairstyle.

Read more: Season 0 Battle Pass returns for a limited time

Players can purchase both costumes from the in-game store starting May 22, 2025, at 7 pm PDT by spending Units. They need to have enough Units to get their hand on these costumes, or else they can purchase some from the in-game store.

The pricing of the costumes has not yet been disclosed, but is expected to be around 1,600 Units, based on past trends. Additionally, it is not confirmed whether the skins will be available as part of their respective bundles.

Check out: A new X-Men hero leaked for MR, set to be a Vanguard

However, once again based on the release of past costumes, it is likely that the new costumes will be included in bundles. Each of the two bundles is expected to contain items such as Sprays, Nameplates, MVP animations, Emotes, and, naturally, the skin itself.

Pranoy Dey

Edited by Niladri Roy
