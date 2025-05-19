Marvel Rivals executive producer says there should be "harsher penalty" for throwers in Ranked mode

Tensions are rising in Marvel Rivals, as throwers, the controversial Chrono Shield system, and ranked integrity collide. A recent update now allows players to unlock Chrono Shield cards through event-based missions, offering immunity from rank loss after a defeat. While intended as a reward, this change has sparked backlash from the community, with many fearing it will only encourage throwers and rage quitters to further disrupt ranked play.

In response, executive producer Danny Koo acknowledges these concerns and hints that stricter penalties may be on the way — but stops short of confirming concrete action.

This article sheds light on the details of the reason behind harsher penalties for throwers.

Marvel Rivals to take strict action against throwers

The introduction of instantly available Chrono Shield cards has thrown the competitive community of Marvel Rivals into a debate. Previously, the Chrono Shield system acted as a safeguard against deranking, earned gradually through losses.

The design meant that players still faced some consequences before the shield activated. But now, through Galacta’s Gift event missions, players can immediately obtain a Chrono Shield, potentially softening the blow of losing a ranked match without any prior effort.

For many, this shift feels like an open door for throwers — players who intentionally lose, or for those who rage quit when things don't go their way. The concern? That some players may exploit these shields to dodge rank loss repeatedly, spoiling the experience for others who are playing competitively.

Despite growing criticism, the development team doesn’t appear alarmed. Responding to fan concerns, Danny Koo stated candidly to The Gamer that the Chrono Shield mechanic isn’t new and has been part of the game since launch. Koo clarified, highlighting that the shields only apply up to Gold rank — a crucial detail for players worried about high-tier abuse.

That said, the team isn’t entirely dismissive. In a follow-up with The Gamer, Koo acknowledged that the issue of throwers deserves attention.

“I think there should be a harsher penalty for throwers for sure,”

He said, but added that any change “requires further discussions.” While there’s no official word yet on how punishments might be adjusted, it’s clear that the studio is at least exploring the possibility of tightening its stance on ranked misconduct.

This was spotted by Marvel Rivals Intel (@RivalsAssembled) on X, who highlighted this recent comment from the Executive Producer in light of the recent backlash.

Importantly, Koo reassured players that Chrono Shield cards cannot be bought. They are earned exclusively through events like Galacta’s Gift. This transparency helps quash fears of a potential pay-to-win scenario—something that could’ve made matters far worse for Marvel Rivals' reputation.

Still, for many in the community, the damage feels preemptive. The ease of earning Chrono Shield cards has changed the stakes of ranked play, making it feel more forgiving for some and more frustrating for others. Whether this adjustment will lead to a surge in throwers or if harsher penalties will help balance things out remains to be seen.

The future of ranked play in Marvel Rivals hangs in a delicate balance. While the Chrono Shield system offers protection for players, its recent changes have unintentionally stoked fears about throwers gaming the system.

Danny Koo's comments show a willingness to adapt, but action is still pending. For now, players are left hoping that competitive integrity will remain a top priority — and that solutions will come sooner rather than later.

