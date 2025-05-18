What is Chrono Shield Card in Marvel Rivals and how to use them

With the latest Marvel Rivals update, NetEase Games has introduced the Chrono Shield Card, which is no less than a boon for rank grinders. As the name suggests, this card activates the Chrono Shield, preventing players from losing points after being defeated in a match. What makes this card special is that it cannot be purchased but can be obtained through special events.
This article highlights the Chrono Shield Cards and guides you on how to use them in the game.
What is the Chrono Shield Card in Marvel Rivals?
The Chrono Shield Card is the latest addition to the game, introduced as a reward for Galacta's Gift event. This card activates the Chrono Shield, preventing you from losing points when you lose a match. Unlike the defeat Chrono Shield, which only activates after a refill, the Chrono Shield works instantly as long as you have one in your inventory.
It is an invaluable item since players cannot purchase it and can only acquire it through events. There is a limit of 20 such cards each season, and any unused cards are cleared at the end of the season.
You can earn 8 cards from the ongoing Galacta’s Gift event in the game, for which you MUST play 12 matches (3 per day). You can complete this event through Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI modes.
How to use the Chroni Shield Card in a match
Chrono Shield Card activates automatically if you have any in your inventory and remains active until you are defeated in a game. If you have already activated the Chrono Shield due to back-to-back losses, this card will not work, which is no surprise. Unfortunately, this card only works for Gold or below ranks, helping them gain ELO and climb their ranks.
