Galacta’s Gift event in Marvel Rivals: All rewards and how to unlock them

Marvel Rivals' latest Galacta’s Gift event is now live for players to participate in. Marking the first anniversary of the title's Closed Alpha test, it offers various in-game rewards, including exclusive nameplates, sprays, and several iconic costumes, most notably, the legendary "Green Scar" costume for Bruce Banner that you can claim from the in-game store. In addition, the event brings the Season 0 Battle Pass for players at a special price.

This article highlights all the rewards and guides you on how to claim them.

Galacta’s Gift event in Marvel Rivals: All rewards to claim for free

The event comes with four in-game items that players can claim for free. Here is what you get when participating in Galacta’s Gift:

All rewards from the Galacta’s Gift event (Image via NetEase Games)

“ Doctor Doom ” Nameplate

” Nameplate Chrono Shield Card (x8)

“ Better Stop that Vehicle! ” Spray

” Spray “ Hulk Plush ” Spray

” Spray “ Doctor Doom 2099 ” Nameplate

” Nameplate “Costume Coin” (currency to claim free costumes from the in-game stores' Exchange section)

How to get all rewards from Galacta’s Gift event in Marvel Rivals

To unlock the rewards, all you need to do is play three matches. It doesn’t matter whether you win or lose — playing three games is enough to unlock all Galacta’s Gift rewards. You can participate in the event through any game mode, including Quick Matches, Competitive, and even Practice vs. AI.

Note that you can only receive one reward after playing three matches. The next mission will unlock at 9:00 UTC, or at the equivalent local time in your region.

Get the legendary "Green Scar" costume for Bruce Banner from Galacta's Gift event (Image via NetEase Games)

The final reward is the Costume Coin, a highly sought-after item. You get one coin to redeem costumes from any of the 33 heroes included in Season 0. If you don’t want any of them, you can also exchange the coins for 100 Units (in-game currency). The Galacta’s Gift event comes with the Season 0 Battle Pass, offering a second opportunity for those who missed the previous one.

This Battle Pass can be purchased at a special discounted price of 590 Lattice, equivalent to $5.98 (approx). However, there is no free reward track this time. Instead, you must purchase the Luxury Battle Pass to access all the rewards. The Battle Pass will be available for a limited time period until May 29, 2025.

