Marvel Rivals patch notes (May 15, 2025): Galacta's Gift, Season 0 Battle Pass returns, and more

A brand-new set of Marvel Rivals patch notes has been released on May 15, 2025. The latest update brings forth an interesting array of changes and additions. Players will be excited to know that the Season 0 Battle Pass is making a return, and if you couldn't get your hands on these items then, you have a limited to do so now.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the latest set of Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 15, 2025. Read below to know more.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 15, 2025

Get Ready for Galacta's Gift!

To show our gratitude for the unwavering support of both new and seasoned rivals, Galacta is bestowing a bounty of free rewards upon you all! Play matches to snag exclusive rewards such as Nameplates, Sprays, Chrono Shield Cards, and even a Costume Coin.

Event Start Time: 2025/05/15 09:00:00 (UTC)

Galacta's Gift in Marvel Rivals patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)

All new store items coming wi

1. The Punisher - Dangan Ronin Bundle

2. Namor - Retro X-Uniform Bundle

Store Launch Time: 2025/5/16 02:00 (UTC)

S0 Battle Pass Returns with Marvel Rivals patch notes

The S0 Battle Pass makes a limited-time comeback! If you missed out before, now's your chance. Head to the Battle Pass interface and hit Nexus in the top right corner to open the Reality Link Point, then purchase the S0 Battle Pass – Chronovium to join the fray.

Limited-Time Purchase Window: 2025/5/15, 09:00:00 (UTC) ~ 2025/5/29, 09:00:00 (UTC)

New Feature

In Custom Game - Tournament Room, a new "Tournament (Advanced)" Ban/Pick Settings option has been added! Players can freely experience this ban-pick feature in tournament room custom games. This ban-pick mode will be used for all matches in the Marvel Rivals Ignite tournament series. In this mode, both teams take turns banishing heroes in a specific order, while also locking in their own heroes.

Console

A "Use Default Costume Sound Effects" toggle has been added for a tailored heroic experience.

All fixes with Marvel Rivals patch notes

All Platforms

System & Features

Resolved a problem where, after switching the Voiceover Language while not in a match and restarting the game, the selected language sometimes wouldn't switch correctly.

Addressed a mix-up in the Custom Game - Tournament Room spectator view where, after switching sides, the team names in the lower-left corner were displayed in reverse order.

Maps and Modes

Patched various voids in the Krakoa and Klyntar maps that could trap players.

Heroes

Fantastic Frequencies Fixed: We've tuned up an audio error where, when Mister Fantastic unleashed his Ultimate Ability while in the inflated state, the sound effect for returning to his normal state would play during the ultimate period.

Venom's Aerial Antics: Fixed an issue where our favorite symbiote could sometimes find himself stuck in mid-air on certain maps. Venom is now free to swing and dive like a true anti-hero.

Adam Warlock's Ultimate Troubles: Fixed a bug where the orb from Adam's Ultimate Ability would hang around in certain areas of Krakoa longer than it should. The golden glow will now inevitably fade.

Hulk's High Jump Hiccup: Smashed an issue, where under specific conditions, Hulk could find himself stuck in a jump state when using Incredible Leap. The Green Goliath can leap with the grace of a true Avenger, landing where he means to!

Doctor Strange's Portal Predicament: Fixed an issue where placing Strange's portals in Recursive Destruction zones could force them to vanish. He can open portals without worrying about them disappearing faster than Dormammu can hatch his next doom-laden scheme in the Dark Dimension!

The Thing's Yancy Street Shuffle: We've tackled an issue where, when using his Yancy Street Charge ability, The Thing would sometimes find himself moving to distant locations. He'll stomp on the streets without unintended detours!

That's everything that you need to know about the Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 15, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

