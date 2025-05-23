When does Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 start?

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is right around the corner, and players are right to be excited about the mid-season update for the title. The latest mid-season patch will bring forth some interesting additions to the game, and better yet, a plethora of hero balance updates. There is going to be a significant shift in the hero-meta, which is definitely what the majority of the community is looking forward to.
This article will explore the start date and time for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 and what players can expect from the upcoming patch. Read below to know more.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 start date and time for all regions
The upcoming mid-season update for Marvel Rivals will go live for all regions on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2 am PT/ 9 am UTC/ 2:30 pm IST.
Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for different regions across the globe:
What can we expect from the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update?
First and foremost, we expect a major balance patch to go live with the debut of the Season 2.5 update for Marvel Rivals. The community has aired out their frustration regarding the stale hero meta in Season 2, and keeping an ear tuned to the community's demands, the devs have incorporated some major hero changes in the upcoming patch.
Furthermore, players can expect a brand-new hero to debut with the mid-season update. It's no longer a surprise that Ultron will be featured with the latest update, and we are sure that he is going to absolutely dominate upon his release. The Strategist's kit seems extremely promising, and it will be a breath of fresh air to see a more offense-oriented Strategist in the mix.
Last but not least, there's also going to be new Team-ups in the game. These will improve teamwork and communication, allowing players to experiment with unique hero combos in the mid-season update for Marvel Rivals.
That's everything that you need to know about when the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update goes live for all regions. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
