When does Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 start?

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is right around the corner, and players are right to be excited about the mid-season update for the title. The latest mid-season patch will bring forth some interesting additions to the game, and better yet, a plethora of hero balance updates. There is going to be a significant shift in the hero-meta, which is definitely what the majority of the community is looking forward to.

Ad

This article will explore the start date and time for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 and what players can expect from the upcoming patch. Read below to know more.

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 start date and time for all regions

The upcoming mid-season update for Marvel Rivals will go live for all regions on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2 am PT/ 9 am UTC/ 2:30 pm IST.

Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for different regions across the globe:

Ad

Trending

Pacific Time (PT) May 30, 2025, at 2 am Mountain Time (MT) May 30, 2025, at 3 am Central Time (CT) May 30, 2025, at 4 am Eastern Time (ET) May 30, 2025, at 6 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 30, 2025, at 9 am Eastern European Time (EET) May 30, 2025, at 11 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 30, 2025, at 12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 30, 2025, at 2:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 30, 2025, at 5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) May 30, 2025, at 6 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 30, 2025, at 7 pm New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) May 30, 2025, at 9 pm

Ad

Read more: Marvel Rivals unveils sunny new skins for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl

What can we expect from the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update?

First and foremost, we expect a major balance patch to go live with the debut of the Season 2.5 update for Marvel Rivals. The community has aired out their frustration regarding the stale hero meta in Season 2, and keeping an ear tuned to the community's demands, the devs have incorporated some major hero changes in the upcoming patch.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, players can expect a brand-new hero to debut with the mid-season update. It's no longer a surprise that Ultron will be featured with the latest update, and we are sure that he is going to absolutely dominate upon his release. The Strategist's kit seems extremely promising, and it will be a breath of fresh air to see a more offense-oriented Strategist in the mix.

Last but not least, there's also going to be new Team-ups in the game. These will improve teamwork and communication, allowing players to experiment with unique hero combos in the mid-season update for Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals pick rates: All heroes tierlist (May 2025)

That's everything that you need to know about when the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update goes live for all regions. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

If you're interested, you can also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.