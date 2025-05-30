How to unlock Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals

The Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals is one of the lesser-known cosmetics released with the Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025. While not heavily promoted, this skin is already available and is also one of the cheapest skins you can buy in the game. Ultron is now fully playable, and getting this skin early on is a great way to stand out in the matches.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals
The Mechanical Phantom skin keeps Ultron’s default armor design but gives it a different color theme. This armor is a mix of black and dark grey, along with bright yellow accents that make it pop. Interestingly, the glow from Ultron’s foot thrusters appears red.
The in-game description of the Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals is quite interesting:
"After traversing the depths of countless galaxies, I have identified a critical deficiency: purpose. Thus, I constructed this body and positioned it in a remote corner of the Moon, affording me optimal surveillance of Earth. Whenever I encounter data anomalies or existential disorientation, I transfer my consciousness into this vessel, systematically analyzing my blue planet while recalibrating the parameters of my existence."
This skin is not featured on the front page of the in-game shop like the X-Tron costume, and that's why many players might overlook it. Here's how to find and purchase it:
- From the Main Menu, go to the Heroes tab.
- Navigate to Ultron, who would be on the last page.
- Click on the Cosmetics tab and you will find the skin there.
- Click the skin and press Acquire in the bottom right of the screen.
The skin costs 600 Units, which makes it much cheaper than most of the outfits in the game. If you have enough, the skin will be instantly added to your collection. However, if you don't have enough Units, the game will automatically redirect you to buy Lattice with real money, that can be converted into Units (1 Units = 1 Lattice). Here are the current prices to buy Lattice in Marvel Rivals:
- 100 Lattice: $0.99
- 500 Lattice: $4.99
- 1,000 Lattice: $9.99
- 2,180 Lattice: $19.99
- 5,680 Lattice: $49.99
- 11,680 Lattice: $99.99
If you have no Units or Lattice at all, it will cost you $5.98 to purchase the Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals.
