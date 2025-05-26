All Future Foundation skins in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is arriving, but several exciting details have already surfaced online. On May 24, 2025, many popular streamers showcased a special preview build of the update, giving players an early look at what’s coming. One of the most talked-about reveals from the stream was the new Future Foundation skins collection that features a sleek and futuristic white outfit with black and blue accents. The skins stood out immediately, sparking hype among fans.
On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Future Foundation skins coming in the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.
Future Foundation skins in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know so far
According to Marvel Comics, Future Foundation is a team created by Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) after the events of the Fantastic Four. It was designed to bring together brilliant minds to solve big problems in the universe, especially after major losses in the family. The group also introduced new costumes that looked different from the iconic blue suits for which the Fantastic Four were known.
Various clips from the May 24, 2025, livestreams clearly showed a preview banner in-game featuring the Future Foundation bundle, confirming that these skins are arriving in the next major update. Popular streamer Shroud was even seen using the Mr. Fantastic skin for a match.
The bundle banner reveals that the following heroes are receiving Future Foundation skins:
- Mr. Fantastic
- Spider-Man
- Invisible Woman
- The Thing
Some gamers may wonder why Human Torch isn’t included, especially since the rest of the Fantastic Four are. The reason ties back to the comic storyline, as he sacrificed himself for humanity before Future Foundation started.
As of now, it's seemingly confirmed that the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation skin will be available for free as part of the Combat Chest pass. However, it’s unclear whether the other skins will also be free or part of a paid bundle.
Players are advised to remain patient for now, as the Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025, will most likely provide complete details about the Future Foundation skins.
