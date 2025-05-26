All Future Foundation skins in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is arriving, but several exciting details have already surfaced online. On May 24, 2025, many popular streamers showcased a special preview build of the update, giving players an early look at what’s coming. One of the most talked-about reveals from the stream was the new Future Foundation skins collection that features a sleek and futuristic white outfit with black and blue accents. The skins stood out immediately, sparking hype among fans.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Future Foundation skins coming in the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.

Future Foundation skins in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know so far

According to Marvel Comics, Future Foundation is a team created by Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) after the events of the Fantastic Four. It was designed to bring together brilliant minds to solve big problems in the universe, especially after major losses in the family. The group also introduced new costumes that looked different from the iconic blue suits for which the Fantastic Four were known.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Various clips from the May 24, 2025, livestreams clearly showed a preview banner in-game featuring the Future Foundation bundle, confirming that these skins are arriving in the next major update. Popular streamer Shroud was even seen using the Mr. Fantastic skin for a match.

The bundle banner reveals that the following heroes are receiving Future Foundation skins:

Mr. Fantastic

Spider-Man

Invisible Woman

The Thing

Some gamers may wonder why Human Torch isn’t included, especially since the rest of the Fantastic Four are. The reason ties back to the comic storyline, as he sacrificed himself for humanity before Future Foundation started.

Ad

As of now, it's seemingly confirmed that the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation skin will be available for free as part of the Combat Chest pass. However, it’s unclear whether the other skins will also be free or part of a paid bundle.

Players are advised to remain patient for now, as the Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025, will most likely provide complete details about the Future Foundation skins.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.