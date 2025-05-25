When does Ultimate Wind Rider Storm Skin release in Marvel Rivals

The Ultimate Wind Rider is the upcoming skin for Storm that you can acquire upon the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update going live. This costume falls under the Epic category and features Storm with a new hairstyle and a white outfit. While most costumes require you to visit the in-game store, this one comes inside the Premium Combat Chest, which you can purchase to earn this and other exclusive rewards.
Read on to learn more about the upcoming costume for Storm in the game.
Everything you need to know about Storm's Ultimate Wind Rider skin in Marvel Rivals
The Ultimate Wind Rider costume for Storm will be available on May 30 UTC when Season 2.5 goes live. This Epic skin can be obtained for the superhero by purchasing the newly introduced Premium Combat Chest for 690 Lattice, which is approximately $7. The chest contains over 20 rewards, including new costumes for Storm, Magneto, and Mr. Fantastic.
Combat Chest can be considered a small battle pass offering over 20 rewards once you gain experience and increase the level bar. The Ultimate Wind Rider skin is the one that puts Storm in a more whitish attire and presents her with a new hairstyle. In addition to the costume, you can also unlock the Tempest Scourge Storm Emote and Ultimate Wind-Rider Nameplate.
After purchasing the Combat Chest, simply play matches to earn experience and increase the level bar to unlock rewards. Each reward will be unlocked sequentially as you start progressing. There are 24 levels to complete, and the new Storm skin is awarded at the sixth level.
Moreover, you can unlock desired rewards instantly by purchasing the levels that offer them. Each level upgrade costs you 200 Lattice or $2.
Based on that, to unlock the Ultimate Wind Rider costume for the superhero, you will need a total of 1,000 Lattice, equivalent to $9.99. However, the Combat Chest is a limited-time deal; hence, use it to unlock all rewards before it's gone for good.
