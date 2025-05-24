All upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

With the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update around the corner, the developers have teased upcoming skins that will be available in the game. According to this information, three superheroes are set to receive new costumes in the title. Season 2.5 brings various changes, from tweaking heroes' abilities to introducing new modes, but what stands out is the introduction of the much-awaited superhero, Ultron.
This article highlights all the upcoming skins in the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.
All upcoming skins are arriving with the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update
NetEase has announced three upcoming skins that players can access once the update goes live on May 30, 2025, UTC. These skins include the highly anticipated Ultron X-Tron and Groot’s Yggroot.
Ultron X-Tron costume in Marvel Rivals
After numerous floating rumors, NetEase Games has finally announced Ultron in the game as a part of the Season 2.5 update. With his arrival, players will have the opportunity to purchase his first costume, the Ultron X-Tron, by visiting the Marvel Rivals in-game store.
A teaser video from the official Marvel Rivals X handle provided glimpses of the costume, showcasing Ultron in gold metal armor with black and red accents. The price and category details for the skin are still uncertain but are expected to be revealed before the upcoming update.
Groot Yggroot costume in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update
Another legendary superhero, Groot, will receive new attire as well. The developers disclosed a clip that showcased their new costume, which looks different from their default appearance.
The costume showcased in the video puts Groot in a sky blue and white avatar, featuring a rainbow and various color elements. As per some sources, the costume is expected to be priced at 2200 Units or approximately $22, and will likely fall under the Legendary category.
New Hawkeye Binary Arrow costume
NetEase is offering a free Hawkeye skin for all MR players to collect in celebration of the launch of Season 2.5. This costume is a part of the Ultron Virus and falls under the Epic category.
The costume has a robotic aesthetic, featuring grey and black armor and a new grey hairstyle. According to the title's lore, the superhero has been infected by the mechanical virus from Ultron, which is visibly marked by the transformation of his right eye.
