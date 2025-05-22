Ultron themed LTM in Marvel Rivals announced, here’s everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is closer than ever, and players can expect a wave of new content. From new Team-Up Abilities and maps to exciting balance changes, there’s a lot to look forward to. One of the biggest reveals is the official announcement of the new Strategist class Hero, Ultron. Alongside his arrival, the developers have also announced a new Ultron-themed experimental game mode, soon to go live.
This experimental game mode is meant to offer a very different type of experience from the usual gameplay. That said, here’s everything we know about Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol mode in Marvel Rivals.
Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol LTM in Marvel Rivals explained
The Dev Talks Vol. 6 video officially confirmed the arrival of this new LTM, which will go live shortly after the Season 2.5 update. While the main patch launches on May 30, 2025, Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol LTM will go live on June 6, 2025. This mode will be available for a limited time, but its end date has not been revealed yet.
This experimental mode offers a top-down perspective, allowing players to focus on strategizing rather than their reflexes. Instead of joining standard 6v6 matches, players will enter the battlefield solo and craft their own Hero lineups. They can also enhance their chosen Heroes with unique builds and power-ups, boosting traits to create stronger versions of familiar characters in the game.
The goal of this mode is to give fans a fun and fresh way to experience Marvel Rivals. Furthermore, this game mode encourages solo decision-making, where players can try out new builds and synergies. With the Heroes' damage and abilities amplified, the matches in this LTM are expected to feel faster and much more intense.
The developers also addressed past community concerns, especially the competitive stress regarding leaderboards in limited game modes such as the recently added Giant-Sized Brain Blast. Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol mode in Marvel Rivals will not include a leaderboard system; it will be focused on relaxing gameplay and providing players with a creative solo playground.
That's everything we know about Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol mode in Marvel Rivals. This game mode is shaping up to be an exciting break from the usual action and could give gamers a whole new way to enjoy playing their favorite Heroes.
