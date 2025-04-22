Marvel Rivals' upcoming LTM is literally a "Giant-Size Brain Blast"

Marvel Rivals just announced a new limited-time mode named Giant-Size Brain Blast, scheduled to release on April 25, 2025. As the name suggests, characters will have their heads expanded to a larger size within the game mode. This feature will make headshots easier and might just prove to be a delight for hit-scan type heroes.

The new LTM will also hand out interesting rewards for simply playing the game.

Marvel Rivals announces new Giant-Size Brain Blast LTM

The Giant-Size Brain Blast LTM was announced on April 22, 2025, via the official Marvel Rivals' X page. Once you pick a character and the match starts, you will note that the heads of the heroes are significantly larger than the rest of their bodies.

This makes up for an interesting change in the game's pace and may just be especially exciting for long-range heroes, like Hawkeye, Black Widow, and many more.

After every event round, players ranked in the Top 500 will receive title rewards corresponding to their rank range. Here are the different titles for different ranks:

Top 10: Planet-Sized-Brain

Planet-Sized-Brain Top 100: Monster-Sized-Brain

Monster-Sized-Brain Top 500: Giant-Sized-Brain

Players will also receive the Brain Blast emote for simply playing the game and finishing some tasks, such as completing ten matches, and so on. The Giant-Size Brain Blast LTM in Season 2 will kick off on April 25, 2025, though an end date is yet to be announced by NetEase Games.

