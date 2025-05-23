How to unlock Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar skin in Marvel Rivals

The Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar skin is now available in Marvel Rivals. It is a part of a bundle of the same name, which includes other items. This is an Epic rarity costume that puts Adam Warlock in a brown robe adorned with two dragons around the neck. You can find it by navigating to the in-game store or the Featured section from the main menu.

This article explains how to obtain the latest Adam Warlock skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar skin in Marvel Rivals

You can get the Adam Warlock Immortal Avatar skin in Marvel Rivals by purchasing it from the in-game stores or the Featured board from the main menu. It is a part of the Immortal Avatar bundle, which costs 1600 Units or equivalent to $16, approx.

Adam Warlock's latest bundle (Image via NetEase Games)

Here’s what the bundle contains:

" Immortal Avatar " Costume for Adam Warlock

" Costume for Adam Warlock " Midas Touch " MVP

" MVP " Divine Exorcism " Emote

" Emote "Immortal Avatar " Nameplate

" Nameplate "Immortal Avatar" Costume

You can also buy the costume separately for 1400 Units, which is equivalent to $14. If you don’t have enough Units, you can purchase some from the in-game store by exchanging Lattice. For those unaware, one Lattice is equivalent to one Unit.

Once purchased, visit the Heroes section and select Warlock to equip the costume.

Immortal Dragon bundle combo (Image via NetEase Games)

Besides this skin, you can obtain the new Immortal Sovereign costume for Scarlet Witch by following the same steps. You may also want to check out the Immortal Dragon Bundle, which offers both costumes at a discounted price of 2800 Units.

