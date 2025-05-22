Rare Marvel Rivals Hawkeye and Captain America skins are reportedly coming back

A couple of old limited edition skins in Marvel Rivals — Hawkeye’s Galactic Fang and Captain America’s Galactic Talon — are rumored to return in-game. Popular MR data miner @X0X_LEAK shared the information in a recent X post, much to the excitement of fans. According to the leaker, NetEase Games recently teased both bundles for a short period of time before quickly removing them with a hotfix. This suggests that players might see these Epic skins return in the near future.
This article covers the floating rumor regarding the limited edition Hawkeye and Captain America skins returning in Marvel Rivals.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details presented herein with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives.
Rare skins for Hawkeye and Captain America are expected to return in Marvel Rivals
According to the leaked information, two old limited edition Costumes, Hawkeye’s Galactic Fang and Captain America’s Galactic Talon, will be returning soon to the game. Both Costumes were originally introduced in Season 0 and fall under the Epic category. Each Costume came with its corresponding bundle, which also contained Sprays, MVP Animations, Emotes, and Nameplates.
At the time of their original release, both Costumes were priced at 1400 Units (equivalent to approximately $14) and were considered to be a limited set in the game. Hawkeye’s Galactic Fang Costume featured a gear suit in purple made from pure Vibranium. Meanwhile, Captain America’s Galactic Talon Costume decked him in black, brown, and golden Vibranium gear.
The Costumes shared the same theme, called Imperial Protocol, and were discontinued by the developers after Season 0. As per recently leaked information, NetEase Games accidentally showcased these two bundles in the game before quickly hotfixing the issue. This could potentially hint that something is cooking around these Epic costumes, and they might just show up once again in-game in the coming days.
