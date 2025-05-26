Emma Frost Twitch Drop skin leaked ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is just around the corner, as fans eagerly await. The mid-season update is expected to bring new content, balance changes, and even a new Strategist class Hero, Ultron. Among the confirmed additions, the developers also teased in an official blog that an Emma Frost skin would be available through a Twitch Drop.

Thanks to a recent leak by popular dataminer @RivalsInfo on X, we now potentially have our first look at the Emma Frost Will of Galacta Costume and other content from the Twitch Drop bundle.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the new Twitch Drop for the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Everything about the leaked Emma Frost Twitch Drop skin for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5

So far, all Twitch Drop skins in Marvel Rivals have followed the same Galacta-themed design, including those for Heroes like Namor and Hela. When the developers teased that Emma Frost’s skin would follow the same Will of Galacta theme, many fans had a rough idea of what to expect.

Now, if the leaked image is to be believed, the skin will supposedly feature Emma Frost in a deep purple and dark blue costume, with her signature crystal elements glowing in bright blue. It’s a unique take that fits perfectly into the cosmic aesthetic of the Galacta series Twitch Drops.

Similar to past Twitch Drops, we’re likely getting more than just the costume. For now, the leak has seemingly confirmed both Emma Frost's skin and an Emote that features her levitating mid-air while sitting and holding a tiny galaxy in her hands.

Based on previous Twitch Drop events, we can expect similar viewing requirements to unlock each item. Here’s the possible (but unconfirmed) watch time requirement for the Emma Frost Will of Galacta Twitch Drops:

Spray : Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 30 minutes

: Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 30 minutes Nameplate : Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 1 hour

: Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 1 hour Emote : Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 2 hours

: Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 2 hours Costume: Watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream for 4 hours

As of now, the official date of arrival for this Twitch Drop is not known. However, players can expect it to go live on May 30, 2025, the day when the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update arrives.

