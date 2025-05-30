How to unlock Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin is a free Twitch Drop arriving with the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2.5. During every season launch or mid-season update, NetEase Games releases a new Will of Galacta-themed Twitch Drops event, and this time, Emma Frost is the spotlight hero.

Here’s how to unlock the Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin in Marvel Rivals for free.

How to redeem the Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin in Marvel Rivals

The Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin in Marvel Rivals features a combination of deep purple and dark blue colors, paired with the hero's glowing blue crystal accents, making it one of the best Twitch Drop cosmetics to date. To obtain it, you'll first need to link your NetEase Games account to Twitch.

Here's a step-by-step guide to linking your game and Twitch accounts:

Log in with your Marvel Rivals account.

Go to the Twitch Drops section.

Link your Twitch account by following the prompts.

Authorize the connection on the pop-up window.

Once connected, all you need to do is watch a Marvel Rivals Twitch streamer that has “Drops Enabled” in the description tags for four hours. Once you meet the time requirement, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail. If you don’t see it immediately, don't worry, as it is normal for the skin to arrive after a few days in some cases.

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the new Emma Frost Will of Galacta skin in Marvel Rivals for free. Please note that this is a limited-time event, running from May 29, 2025, at 8 AM Eastern Time to June 27, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern Time.

Additionally, this is an exclusive item that will not arrive in Marvel Rivals again later, even as a purchasable variant in the in-game shop, so don't miss out on this opportunity to get it for free.

