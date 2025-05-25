Who is the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals?

Ultron in Marvel Rivals is finally arriving with the highly anticipated Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025. Fans are now eager to experience the iconic villain in action. NetEase Games has already revealed its character design and abilities, and we also know that Ultron is a Strategist class hero with some of the most unique abilities in the game.
Some might be curious to know who lends their voice to make Ultron’s presence feel menacing and authentic in Marvel Rivals. The voice actor behind Ultron in Marvel Rivals is Jim Meskimen.
On that note, here’s everything we know about the iconic voice artist.
Everything you need to know about the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals
Jim Meskimen is a well-known American actor and voice artist with decades of experience in film, TV, animation, and video games. He is widely respected for his vocal versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life. His portrayal of Ultron feels authentic, which is why fans would likely appreciate his efforts.
He has voiced Ultron and many other Marvel characters numerous times before, so he's no stranger to the franchise. Here are some of Jim Meskimen’s most recognized roles apart from Ultron in Marvel Rivals:
Movies
- Justice League The New Frontier: As Slam Bradley
- Justice League Gods and Monsters: As Victor Fries
- Batman Gotham Knight: As Deadshot
- Batman The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 1: As General Briggs
- Batman The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 2: As Ronald Reagan
- Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: As Scarecrow
TV series
- Justice League: As Knight
- The Batman: As Chuck
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: As Carlos Chiang O'Brien Gambe and General Griffen
- Avengers Assemble: As Ultron, Crimson Cowl, Arsenal, Super-Adaptoid, Phalanx, Scientist Supreme, and Destroyer
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Reassembled: As Ultron
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: As Deputy Chief Williams
Video games
- Baldur's Gate franchise: As Edwin Odesseiron
- Call of Duty Black Ops: As John F. Kennedy
- Disney Speedstorm: As Genie
- Fantastic 4: As Doctor Doom
- Madagascar The Video Game: As Albino Crocodile, Guard, Jogger, and Sailor
- Marvel Dimension of Heroes: As Ultron
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite: As Ultron
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order: As Ultron
- Minecraft Story Mode: As Milo
- The Lego Movie Videogame: As Batman
That's all we currently know about the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals. Considering his years of experience and familiarity with the character, Jim Meskimen was perhaps the best choice for this role. Ultron will be available as a playable character with the upcoming Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025.
