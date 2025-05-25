Who is the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals?

Ultron in Marvel Rivals is finally arriving with the highly anticipated Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025. Fans are now eager to experience the iconic villain in action. NetEase Games has already revealed its character design and abilities, and we also know that Ultron is a Strategist class hero with some of the most unique abilities in the game.

Ad

Some might be curious to know who lends their voice to make Ultron’s presence feel menacing and authentic in Marvel Rivals. The voice actor behind Ultron in Marvel Rivals is Jim Meskimen.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the iconic voice artist.

Everything you need to know about the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals

Jim Meskimen is a well-known American actor and voice artist with decades of experience in film, TV, animation, and video games. He is widely respected for his vocal versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life. His portrayal of Ultron feels authentic, which is why fans would likely appreciate his efforts.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He has voiced Ultron and many other Marvel characters numerous times before, so he's no stranger to the franchise. Here are some of Jim Meskimen’s most recognized roles apart from Ultron in Marvel Rivals:

Movies

Justice League The New Frontier : As Slam Bradley

As Slam Bradley Justice League Gods and Monsters : As Victor Fries

As Victor Fries Batman Gotham Knight : As Deadshot

As Deadshot Batman The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 1 : As General Briggs

As General Briggs Batman The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 2 : As Ronald Reagan

As Ronald Reagan Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: As Scarecrow

Ad

TV series

Justice League : As Knight

As Knight The Batman : As Chuck

As Chuck Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : As Carlos Chiang O'Brien Gambe and General Griffen

As Carlos Chiang O'Brien Gambe and General Griffen Avengers Assemble : As Ultron, Crimson Cowl, Arsenal, Super-Adaptoid, Phalanx, Scientist Supreme, and Destroyer

As Ultron, Crimson Cowl, Arsenal, Super-Adaptoid, Phalanx, Scientist Supreme, and Destroyer Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Reassembled : As Ultron

As Ultron Brooklyn Nine-Nine: As Deputy Chief Williams

Video games

Baldur's Gate franchise: As Edwin Odesseiron

As Edwin Odesseiron Call of Duty Black Ops: As John F. Kennedy

As John F. Kennedy Disney Speedstorm: As Genie

As Genie Fantastic 4: As Doctor Doom

As Doctor Doom Madagascar The Video Game: As Albino Crocodile, Guard, Jogger, and Sailor

As Albino Crocodile, Guard, Jogger, and Sailor Marvel Dimension of Heroes: As Ultron

As Ultron Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite: As Ultron

As Ultron Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order: As Ultron

As Ultron Minecraft Story Mode: As Milo

As Milo The Lego Movie Videogame: As Batman

Ad

That's all we currently know about the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals. Considering his years of experience and familiarity with the character, Jim Meskimen was perhaps the best choice for this role. Ultron will be available as a playable character with the upcoming Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.