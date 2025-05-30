How to unlock Ultron X-Tron skin in Marvel Rivals 

Ultron enters Marvel Rivals in stunning fashion with the launch of the X-Tron skin, released alongside the Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025 (UTC). Decked out in gleaming gold armor, a regal red cape, and a glowing neon “X” faceplate, this original design arrives just as Ultron debuts as a playable Strategist in the game.
This article provides a brief walkthrough on unlocking Ultron’s X-Tron skin in Marvel Rivals.
Steps to unlock Ultron’s X-Tron skin in Marvel Rivals
Follow these steps to unlock the X-Tron skin in Marvel Rivals:
- On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.
- Log in to your account.
- In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.
- Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.
- Click on the Ultron X-Tron cosmetic.
Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.
The X-Tron skin gives Ultron a bold new look, featuring a radiant gold suit of armor, a regal red cape, and a futuristic neon “X” faceplate that replaces his classic design. His loyal droids — part of his ability kit — also get the glam treatment, reimagined in matching gold to complete his upgraded aesthetic.
While Ultron is best known for his appearances in Marvel comics and his major role in the 2015 MCU film Avengers: Age of Ultron, this version is a fresh, original take developed exclusively for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5. He arrives not as a rogue villain, but as a brilliant tactician with brand-new lore that fits into the game’s expanding universe.
This costume can be bought as part of the X-Tron bundle, which contains the following other items:
- MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Ultron’s new look.
- Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.
- Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look.
- Spray: An in-game spray with the X-Tron design.
Price
Ultron’s X-Tron cosmetic is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the X-Tron bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units.
Units in Marvel Rivals can be acquired through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.
