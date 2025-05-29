Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is right around the corner, and players have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the upcoming character Ultron. Arriving in the Strategist role, this new character will be accompanied by hero balancing changes, bug fixes, and more. Similar to the previous mid-season update, Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is set to bring in a breath of fresh air on both the casual and competitive fronts of NetEase Games' popular team-based shooter.

Ad

This article will shine light on the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 release countdown and go over regional timings for the update.

Release countdown for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5

The upcoming mid-season patch, which will introduce a brand new character, brings in balance changes alongside other updates, and is set to drop on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2:30 PM IST / 9 AM UTC / 2 AM PDT. Players should expect a minor downtime from two to three hours when the servers will be taken offline for maintenance as the latest Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update is pushed to go live.

Ad

Trending

New strategist arriving with the mid-season update (Image via NetEase Games)

Let us go over the mid-season release times and countdown below:

Ad

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) May 30, 2025, at 2 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

May 30, 2025, at 3 am Central Daylight Time (CDT)

May 30, 2025, at 4 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

May 30, 2025, at 6 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 30, 2025, at 9 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 30, 2025, at 11 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 30, 2025, at 12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 30, 2025, at 2:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 30, 2025, at 5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) May 30, 2025, at 6 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 30, 2025, at 7 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) May 30, 2025, at 9 pm

Ad

Ad

Also read: All upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

More on the Marvel Rivals upcoming mid-season update

Among the various updates set to arrive, The Combat Chest will be available starting May 30, 2025. This will unlock various exclusive items for players that can spice up match lobbies with exciting cosmetics, moods, emojis and more. Among these cosmetics are the new Magneto, Storm and Mr. Fantastic skins that players can obtain.

The new mission and character arrive as Ultron takes control over Arakko and aims to take down any hero who crosses paths with his mechanical army. Several in-game items and rewards can be obtained from this new chapter of Marvel Rivals. These items will arrive in the in-game mail, so be sure to claim it within 15 working days.

Ad

For more news on Marvel Rivals, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.