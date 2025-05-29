Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is right around the corner, and players have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the upcoming character Ultron. Arriving in the Strategist role, this new character will be accompanied by hero balancing changes, bug fixes, and more. Similar to the previous mid-season update, Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is set to bring in a breath of fresh air on both the casual and competitive fronts of NetEase Games' popular team-based shooter.
This article will shine light on the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 release countdown and go over regional timings for the update.
Release countdown for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
The upcoming mid-season patch, which will introduce a brand new character, brings in balance changes alongside other updates, and is set to drop on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2:30 PM IST / 9 AM UTC / 2 AM PDT. Players should expect a minor downtime from two to three hours when the servers will be taken offline for maintenance as the latest Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update is pushed to go live.
Let us go over the mid-season release times and countdown below:
More on the Marvel Rivals upcoming mid-season update
Among the various updates set to arrive, The Combat Chest will be available starting May 30, 2025. This will unlock various exclusive items for players that can spice up match lobbies with exciting cosmetics, moods, emojis and more. Among these cosmetics are the new Magneto, Storm and Mr. Fantastic skins that players can obtain.
The new mission and character arrive as Ultron takes control over Arakko and aims to take down any hero who crosses paths with his mechanical army. Several in-game items and rewards can be obtained from this new chapter of Marvel Rivals. These items will arrive in the in-game mail, so be sure to claim it within 15 working days.
