How to unlock Whispers in Pieces achievement in Marvel Rivals

The Whispers in Pieces achievement in Marvel Rivals is one of several new challenges added with the Season 2.5 update. While many achievements are straightforward, this one can be confusing if you don’t know exactly where to go or what to do. However, once you have that information, unlocking it isn't all that difficult. Note that the quest can only be done on the newly added Arakko map.

That said, here’s how to unlock the Whispers in Pieces achievement in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5.

How to get the Whispers in Pieces achievement in Marvel Rivals

To unlock the Whispers in Pieces achievement, you simply have to destroy one of the hanging robots on the Robot Wailing Wall in the Arakko map. Note that this challenge can only be achieved in real player matches, and not in bot lobbies. So, make sure that you are participating in either Quick Play or the ranked mode. Additionally, it's recommended to first explore the new Arakko map in a custom lobby to locate the wall beforehand, as it will save a lot of time.

The Robot Wailing Wall in the Arakko map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here's a step-by-step guide to completing this challenge:

Select the limited-time Quick Play Arakko game mode, as this achievement is tied to this map specifically.

game mode, as this achievement is tied to this map specifically. Once you are past the second checkpoint as an attacker, go to the left side, or go exactly to the right from the defenders' side. There, you will see a tunnel lit with red lights — that's the Robot Wailing Wall .

. Shoot any of the hanging robots on the wall to get the Whispers in Pieces achievement.

Note that leaving the match right after destroying a robot might not register your achievement. You are required to finish the whole bout. Additionally, don't destroy the robot before the match timer starts, or it won't count either.

That's everything you need to know about the Whispers in Pieces achievement in Marvel Rivals. Once unlocked, it will be added to your personal collection of achievements, and you can move on to more challenges.

