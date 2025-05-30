Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is here, and to celebrate the mid-season update, NetEase Games has announced another set of Twitch Drops. As always, the rewards are themed around the Will of Galacta event, and this time, the featured hero is Emma Frost, who quickly became one of the most popular heroes since her debut at the beginning of Season 2.
Players can unlock exclusive cosmetics just by watching their favorite Twitch streamers who have Drops enabled. Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Twitch Drops.
Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know
There are four exclusive Twitch Drop rewards available during Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, all based on the Emma Frost Will of Galacta theme. These include a Spray, Nameplate, Emote, and Costume for Emma Frost. To get started, make sure your Marvel Rivals account is linked to your Twitch account.
How to connect your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch
Here's a step-by-step guide to connect both accounts to claim the current and all Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops in the future:
- Visit the official Marvel Rivals website and log in to your account.
- Navigate to the Twitch Drops section. You can go directly from here.
- Sign in to the account you use to play Marvel Rivals.
- Return to the Twitch Drops page and click Connect with Twitch.
- A Twitch pop-up window will appear, click on the purple Authorise button.
Once connected, all you have to do is watch your favorite Marvel Rivals streamers who have Drops Enabled. Here is the duration you need to watch a stream for each reward:
- Emma Frost Will of Galacta Spray: Watch for 30 minutes
- Emma Frost Will of Galacta Nameplate: Watch for 1 hour
- Emma Frost Will of Galacta Emote: Watch for 2 hours
- Emma Frost Will of Galacta Costume: Watch for 4 hours
After watching the required amount of time, the reward will automatically be sent to your in-game mail. Note that these Twitch Drops are only available for a limited time, starting May 29, 2025, at 8 AM Eastern Time, and ending on June 27, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern Time. Once the event is over, the Emma Frost Will of Galacta set will not return.
