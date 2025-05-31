When does Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 end?

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is currently live, and players are enjoying the fresh content introduced with it. The update introduces a new map, Arakko, and adds the highly anticipated Ultron as a playable hero. With new skins, team-ups, and balance changes, the community is actively exploring the latest features. However, many players might be curious to know the duration of this season and when Season 3 begins.

According to the developers, Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will end on July 11, 2025, with Season 3 launching on the same day. Here's a brief of the current update and what to expect from the next one.

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5: Everything we know

The Season 2.5 update, which began on May 30, 2025, introduced several significant updates to Marvel Rivals. The most notable addition is Ultron, a new Strategist capable of flying, long-range attacks, and providing support to teammates. The update also unveiled the Arakko map and various cosmetic items both purchasable and free.

Players can engage in new team-up abilities, such as Stark Protocol featuring Iron Man and Ultron, and Jeff-Nado combining Jeff the Land Shark and Storm. At the same time, the developers removed some team-ups to maintain balance, such as the Ammo Overload between Rocket Raccoon and The Punisher, and Allied Agents combining Hawkeye and Black Widow.

To celebrate the launch, fans are also getting the chance to claim free Twitch Drops, featuring an Emma Frost skin, and a free Discord Avatar as well. Such rewards help in keeping the palyer-engagement high.

It is confirmed that Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 will end on July 11, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time. The next season's patch will drop right after, but it will be playable after a three-hour-long maintenance downtime.

Marvel Rivals Season 3: What to expect

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is set to commence on July 11, 2025. The developers have indicated that future seasons will be slightly shorter, with a new hero introduced each month.

Leaked information suggests potential additions to the hero pool such as Hive, Amaranth, and various X-Men characters. A teaser from Season 2.5 hints at a theme centered around primal forces, possibly leading to the introduction of Phoenix as a playable character. Additionally, we still haven't seen Blade in the game yet, despite having multiple teases throughout Season 1's Dracula theme.

Players can anticipate new maps, limited-time modes, and a plethora of free cosmetics as always. The developers' commitment to regular updates ensures that the game remains dynamic and engaging for both new and veteran players.

That's everything we know about the current and the upcoming season so far. For more information, check the game's official website and social media channels.

