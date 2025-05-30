Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Combat Chest: All rewards and how to get

The Combat Chest has been introduced in Marvel Rivals, offering some exclusive rewards. Players can claim over 20 exclusive items, including three superhero costumes. There are two categories of rewards: one for free players and another for those who purchased the Premium Edition for 690 Lattice. This is a perfect opportunity for players looking for exclusive skins without spending much.

This article highlights all the items from Combat Chest and guides you on how to claim them.

All rewards inside the Combat Chest in Marvel Rivals

A picture of all the rewards that players can get after completing Level 1 (Image via NetEase Games)

Combat Chest offers a total of 24 items categorized under two sections: Advanced and Standard (Free). Here is the list of all that you can get from the Chest:

Jeff-Emoji Bundle

“ Emma Frost Make It Rain ” Emote

” Emote “ Storm Ultimate Wind-Rider ” Spray

” Spray “ Storm Tempest Scourge ” Emote

” Emote “ Storm Ultimate Wind-Rider ” Costume for Storm

” Costume for Storm “ Storm Ultimate Wind-Rider ” Nameplate

” Nameplate “ Krakoa Seedlings ” Spray

” Spray “ Storm Kingdom Savior ” MVP

” MVP Cerebro Collectable

“ Psylocke Harmony Duets ” Emote

” Emote “ Ultron Emblem ” Spray

” Spray Galacta - Mood Bundle

“ Mister Fantastic Future Foundation ” Nameplate

” Nameplate “ Emma Frost Emblem ” Spray

” Spray “ Mister Fantastic Identity Overhaul ” Emote

” Emote “ Mister Fantastic Future Foundation ” Spray

” Spray “ Mister Fantastic We Are the Future ” MVP

” MVP “ Mister Fantastic Future Foundation ” Costume for Mr. Fantastic

” Costume for Mr. Fantastic “ Magneto ” Emote

” Emote “ Magneto Binary Sword ” Nameplate

” Nameplate “ Magneto Binary Sword ” Spray

” Spray Basic - Emoji Bundle

“ Magneto Magnetic Melody ” MVP

” MVP “Magneto Binary Sword” Costume for Magneto

How to get all rewards from the Combat Chest

You will be eligible to earn all rewards once you purchase the Premium Edition of the Combat Chest for 690 Lattice, which is equivalent to $7. To claim all rewards, play matches and gain XP to increase the level bar in the Chest. Regardless of the matches' result, you need to play and gather XP to upgrade the levels.

Magneto's costume through Combat Chest (Image via NetEase Games)

As you advance to the next level, you can claim all the rewards from the previous level. However, if you prefer not to wait and get instant rewards from all sections, you can purchase levels directly, each costing 200 Lattice or $2. Since there are 23 levels, you must spend a total of 4600 Lattice or $46 (approx) to receive all the rewards showcased.

The Combat Chest is a limited-time offer for players who haven’t purchased the Premium Edition and will end on June 11, 2025. However, for Premium Edition users, this offer is permanent, and they can claim all the items at any time.

