All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

The Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update is right around the corner, and fans would be excited to know that there are quite a few significant hero changes coming with the mid-season patch. NetEase games has addressed players' concerns, providing overpowered characters with some much-needed nerfs, while simultaneously balancing out heroes who have felt lackluster in the previous seasonal update.

This article will explore all the hero buffs and nerfs in the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.

Every hero buff and nerf in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

Vanguard changes in in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

Captain America

Cap is taking a slight hit to his survivability and Ultimate frequency. Guess even Super Soldiers need a breather!

Adjust base health from 600 to 575.

Increase the delay of shield recovery from 2s to 4s after unleashing Living Legend.

Increase the energy cost of Freedom Charge (Ultimate Ability) from 2800 to 3100.

Doctor Strange

Stephen will receive a slight boost in the damage of his standard abilities.

Adjust the damage falloff of Daggers of Denak from starting at 10m and reducing to 62.5% at 20m to starting at 10m and reducing to 80% at 20m.

Remove the range damage falloff of Maelstrom of Madness.

Emma Frost

The White Queen's range is increasing, but her defenses and Diamond Form damage are taking a hit! You win some, you lose some, darlings!

Increase the range of Telepathic Pulse from 15.5m to 18m.

Decrease the shield value of Mind's Aegis from 500 to 400.

Increase the cooldown of Carbon Crush from 5s to 6s.

Decrease the hit damage of Crystal Kick from 50 to 40, and decrease the extra damage dealt when propelling the enemies into the wall from 100 to 90.

Groot

He is still Groot...but with less damage and with less frequent Ironwood Walls. Looks like the Flora Colossus needs some trimming!

Decrease the damage of Vine Strike per hit from 70 to 65.

Increase Ironwood Wall's cooldown from 8s to 12s with Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.

Magneto

The Master of Magnetism will receive a slight boost to standard damage abilities. He's really going to attract some wins now!

Increase the charging speed of rings from 4s/stack to 3s/stack.

Thor

By Odin's beard! Thor's abilities are getting a tweak, but his survivability is taking a minor hit!

Adjust Hammer Throw ability effect to a standard ability. Remove the Thorforce cost and the universal cooldown. Adjust the ability cooldown to 6s. Thor gains 1 Thorforce from each Hammer Throw enemy hit. Decrease the throw hit damage from 70 to 45, and the return damage from 30 to 20.

Decrease the shield value gained when consuming Thorforce. Adjust the Bonus Health gained from each Thorforce consumed from 100 to 75 and adjust the maximum Bonus Health from 200 to 150.

Duelist tweaks in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

Hawkeye

Clint's getting a boost to his regular hits! Looks like the Archer's aim is getting sharper!

Increase the base damage of his arrow from 32 to 34.

Reduce the projectile damage of Blast Arrow from 15 to 16; Increase the spell field damage from 32 to 34.

Increase the maximum focus from 70 to 75. Increase the charging speed when aiming at an enemy from 100/s to 108/s and charge falloff speed from 30/s to 32/s.

Hela

The Goddess of Death is getting a slight increase in her sustained damage! Looks like she's ready to reign supreme!

Increase the charge capacity of the Nightsword Thorn from 8 to 10.

Human Torch

Flame on... but with less damage and survivability! Sorry, Johnny, looks like you're getting a little less heat!

Reduce the damage of Fire Cluster from 7 per hit to 6 per hit.

Increase the charge speed of Blazing Blast from 2s to 3s.

Decrease the shield value gained from Flaming Meteor from 75 to 50 and increase the cooldown from 15s to 20s.

Iron Fist

Lin Lie's taking a bit of a hit to both his damage and survivability.

Lower the Dragon's Defense damage blocked Bonus Health conversion rate from 1.5 to 1.3. Decrease the maximum Bonus Health converted from damage blocked from 200 to 175. Slightly decrease the dash distance of Yat Jee Chung Kuen in the zaxis direction when there is no target.

Reduce Dragon's Defense cooldown reduction from Jeet Kune Do hits from 1.5s to 1s.

Iron Man

Iron Man is seeing a reduction in his Repulsor Blast damage and burst survivability. Time for a new suit upgrade?

Remove Iron Man's Gamma Overdrive from the Gamma Charge TeamUp; Gain a new TeamUp Anchor effect from the Stark Protocol TeamUp.

Decrease the projectile damage of the third Repulsor Blast from 50 to 45, and decrease the Spell Field Damage from 60 to 55.

Reduce Armor Overdrive maximum Bonus Health from 100 to 50.

Namor

The Sub-Mariner's defenses will be sinking a bit, but his Monstro Spawns are getting stronger, and his Ultimate is bigger! Time to flood the battlefield!

Increase the Cooldown of Blessing of the Deep from 15s to 20s.

Expand Horn of Proteus (Ultimate Ability) inner circle radius from 3m to 3.5m and outer circle radius from 8m to 9m. Decrease the outer circle radius hit damage from 200 to 180.

Adjust Monstro Spawn Damage Falloff from starting at 20m, reducing to 30% at 40m, to starting at 20m, reducing to 50% at 40m.

Psylocke

Sai will take a slight dip in her burst damage ability and survivability.

Decrease the retrieval damage of Wing Shurikens from 14 to 12 per hit.

Decrease the Invisibility Duration of Psychic Stealth from 3s to 2s.

Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl is getting some love! Better acorns, shorter cooldowns, and improved ability release feel! This is nuts!

Increase the capacity of Burst Acorn from 10 to 12.

Decrease the cooldown of Mammal Bond from 12s to 10s.

Optimize the user experience of Squirrel Blockade, Tail Bounce, and Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (Ultimate Ability).

StarLord

Peter is having his Ultimate frequency reduced, but his Ultimate power increased. Time to bust a move!

Increase the energy cost of Galactic Legend (Ultimate Ability) from 3100 to 3400. Extend the maximum target range from 30m to 40m. Adjust the damage falloff from reducing to 60% at 40m to reducing to 75% at 40m.

Storm

We slightly improving her Ultimate Ability intensity.

Increase damage of Omega Hurricane (Ultimate Ability) from 150/s to 160/s.

The Punisher

Punisher's getting a boost to his midtolong range damage and a slight mobility buff during his Ultimate! Time to lock and load!

Reduce the movement slow rate of Final Judgement (Ultimate Ability) from 20% to 10% when not firing, and from 40% to 30% when firing.

Increase Adjudication's magazine size from 30 to 40, single hit damage from 18 to 19, and slightly reduce spread when firing.

Strategist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff's kit gets a fintastic rework. More frontal support and combat ability, but with less survivability.

Add a new effect to Joyful Splash: Now also deals damage to enemies at 70/s and can heal allies through other allies, but not through enemies. Damage falloff starts at 20m to a maximum of 65% at 40m; Reduce healing per second from 150 to 100.

Change Aqua Burst to a charge ability (max 3 charges, 3s per charge); New effect: direct hits now launch enemies up; Increase spell field damage from 40 to 45.

Change the effect of Healing Bubble from OneTime Healing to Healing Over Time. Increase Healing Amount from the previous instant 85 to 120 over 4s. Reduce max charges from 6 to 3 and remove the enemy launchup effect.

Add a new effect to Hide and Seek: It now has an energy cap (max 120) that drains by 20/s while submerged and restores 15/s when not. Reduce healing while submerged from 35/s to 15/s.

It's Jeff!'s (Ultimate Ability) overflow healing on swallowed allies now grants 45 Health per second as Bonus Health, up to 150.

Increase the damage reduction received when taking a critical hit from 50% to 70%.

Luna Snow

We're giving Luna a boost to her combat prowess while slightly reducing the frequency of her Ultimate Ability.

Increase Light & Dark Ice Healing Amount and Damage from 20 per round to 22.

Add a new effect to Absolute Zero: Now grants 50 Bonus Health per enemy hit.

Increase the energy cost of Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate Ability) from 4500 to 5000.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon's survivability is taking a tiny hit!

Also, he's blasting off from the Ammo Overload and losing the TeamUp Anchor bonus, but he's gaining a new TeamUp Anchor bonus in the Rocket Network for some stellar new support!

Reduce Repair Mode direct hit Healing Amount from 55 to 50.

That's everything that you need to know about all the hero buffs and nerfs in the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update. For more related guides, check these links below:

