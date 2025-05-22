Marvel Rivals Dev Vision reveals new Jeff Storm hurricane tech

The fearsome Jeff-Nado is arriving in Marvel Rivals with the game's season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025. Jeff the Land Shark and Storm will soon be able to combine their Ultimates, giving us a whirlwind of destruction. The recent Dev Vision video, released on May 22, 2025, gave fans a brief look into the new Team-Up ability between the two Heroes.

The Jeff-Nado is a much asked-for combination of two Ultimates that could potentially destroy entire teams if used correctly.

Jeff-Nado: Storm and Jeff's new Team-Up in Marvel Rivals season 2.5 update

Jeff the Land Shark and Storm are two of the strongest characters in the game. With the upcoming update, Storm will be able to use Jeff as a devouring tornado of her own. Therefore, to activate the Team-Up ability, both Heroes need to have their Ultimates fully charged.

Once this point has been reached, Storm can create her Omega Hurricane and direct it while Jeff uses his own Ultimate in conjunction, with the resulting collaborative attack dealing great damage to the enemies in range. Not only are the enemies damaged, but they also get devoured by Jeff to be spat out in the end.

This new Team-Up ability, officially named Jeff-Nado, creates the potential for game-changing plays and can flip the script on the opponents if all the enemies are huddled up in a small space close to one another. This is just one of the six new Team-Ups being released with Marvel Rivals season 2.5.

Storm has previously been able to enhance her tornadoes with Human Torch, resulting in a Burning Tornado that deals massive damage. With this Jeff Team-Up, she will become even more versatile and a Duelist with greater team-play potential than ever before.

