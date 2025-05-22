Marvel Rivals patch notes (May 22, 2025): New store bundles, Hellfire Gala extended, and more

A new set of Marvel Rivals patch notes has been released on May 22, 2025. The latest patch serves more like a general quality-of-life update, featuring some minor additions to the game. Starting from two brand-new bundles for Adam Warlock and Scarlet Witch, players have also been offered an extension on the Hellfire Gala Moments in-game.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything that is coming with the Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 22, 2025. Read below to know more.
What's coming with the Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 22, 2025
Here's a look into every new item that has been added with the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes:
New In Store
Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign Bundle
- Adam Warlock - Immortal Avatar Bundle
Store Launch Time: 2025/5/23, at 02:00:00 (UTC)
Hellfire Gala: Moments
The event has been extended by one week! The new end time is 2025/5/30 at 09:00:00 (UTC).
New Features
We've streamlined the store layout: the first two pages are now dedicated to New Arrivals and Recommended.
- A "Use Default Costume Voices" option has been added under Settings - Audio.
- Players can now have up to 5 sprays at once on the battlefield.
Fixes
All Platforms
System & Features
Fixed an issue where, after signing up for a tournament, selecting Details would redirect to the wrong page.
- Fixed an issue where One Above All players could sometimes be reset to Eternity rank upon login.
- Fixed a bug causing the mouse icon to disappear after switching heroes in settings with raw mouse input enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the coach's spectator view could sometimes freeze after pausing and resuming in custom tournament rooms.
Maps and Modes
Addressed structural issues in the Klyntar and Spider-Islands maps.
Heroes
Doctor Strange's Astral Shenanigans: Fixed a peculiar problem where souls from the Sorcerer Supreme's Ultimate Ability could sometimes meddle with Human Torch's Primary Attack. Now, Johnny Storm can flame on without any mystical interference.
- Emma Frost's Diamond Dilemma: Sometimes, when Emma switched to her diamond form, textures from her own perspective would glitch out. She's now flawless, both inside and out!
- Mister Fantastic's Portal Puzzler: When Reed tried to stretch his way after a target through a Doctor Strange portal with Flexible Elongation, he'd sometimes veer off in the wrong direction and would go through at all! Now, Mister Fantastic can twist, turn, and traverse the multiverse with the precision of a true Illuminati member.
Console
Fixed overlapping UI icons between Chrono Shields/Chrono Shield Cards and Controller icons in the console mode selection screen.
That's everything that you need to know about the Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 22, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
