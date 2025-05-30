Marvel Rivals patch notes (May 30, 2025): New character, seasonal event, new store bundles, and more

With the mid-season update and Ultron's shadow upon us, the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes offer quite a few noteworthy items. Starting with the second part of the Cerebro Database seasonal event, to twitch drops, new store bundles for Groot, Ultron, and lots of bug fixes, there's a lot to cover in the newest mid-season update.

This article will shed light on everything mentioned in the Marvel Rivals patch notes for the Season 2.5 update on May 30, 2025. Read below to know more.

What's coming with Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 30, 2025

Marvel Rivals patch notes highlights new character (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Firstly, we will go over all the new content that featured with this mid-season update:

New hero: Ultron

Ultron is the newest hero to join the strategist roster in Marvel Rivals. He is bringing some cool new abilities and exciting new gameplay synergies into the game.

New map: Hellfire Gala: Arakko

An brand new map is being added to Marvel Rivals. Hellfire Gala: Arakko is going to featue a convoy game mode and new landscapes where players can take the fight to Ultron.

Twitch Drops

A new round of Twitch Drops will be available for a limited time period where players need to accumulate the required watchtime to acquire rewards. The Twitch Drops will be available from: May 30, 2025, 12:00 AM (UTC) - June 27, 2025, 9:00 AM (UTC)

New additions and adjustments

Mood System : Add an icon to your Nameplate.

New Emoji System : Express yourself with bubble emojis during combat and on the PLAY interface.

: Express yourself with bubble emojis during combat and on the PLAY interface. A Recommendation feature is added in the team lobby.

Revamped layout of information on Nameplates for better clarity and style.

Hero Selection Wheel now displays Lord avatars.

Career System now supports showcasing more custom content and stats.

New rank rewards: New costume for reaching Gold — Ultron - Golden Ultron, along with all-new Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500.

New store bundles

New Groot Costume : Yggroot Bundle

New Ultron Costume : X-Tron Bundle

: X-Tron Bundle New Ultron Costume : Mechanical Phantom

: Mechanical Phantom New Mood Icons: Chibi Jeff Bundle

Marvel Rivals patch notes also mentions new Combat chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Combat chest in Marvel Rivals patch notes

New limited time combat chest is live. Players can earn exp by playing matches and levelling up the combat chest to unlock milestone rewards. Activating the premium combat chest offers even more rewards. Available from May 30, 2025, 9:00 AM (UTC) to July 11, 2025, 9:00 AM (UTC).

Tournament rooms and Custom games

New room name and password copy functions added.

A new "Host Only" Move Permissions setting added. After selecting this, only the host can rearrange player spots.

During the ban/pick phase for Tournament Mode (Basic or Advanced), a small icon will now mark the Captain responsible for choosing on both sides. The captain can right-click teammates to delegate banning duties.

For matches launched from Tournament Rooms, the host now has an "Immediately End Match" option in the ESC menu.

New Auto-Select server node feature in Tournament Rooms added. When enabled, the system will automatically choose the best node based on the network conditions of both teams. Note: This is still an experimental feature and may not always work as intended.

Spectator system additions in in Marvel Rivals patch notes

New toggle options for specific visual effects added. Spectators can now control the visibility of character outlines, health bars, and names in the spectator settings.

Free-cam spectator view now includes a collision toggle. When enabled, the camera obeys collision rules and won't clip through scene geometry.

New performance test as seen in Marvel Rivals patch notes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

PC performance test in Marvel Rivals patch notes

A brand-new Performance Test feature is now available with the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Update. This will allow players to find performance bottlenecks and perform a stress test. This can be accessed from Display - Settings.

Console

During the pre-match helo selection screen, players can toggle enable a new mouse snapping feature.

Fixes and Optimizations in Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 30, 2025

General

Fixed an issue where pressing shortcut keys for spray/emotes didn't work on first launch. Previously, players had to open the selection wheel once before these shortcuts activated.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Resolved various problems with broken collisions, floating objects, etc.

Addressed multiple map sound effect issues.

Marvel Rivals patch notes also mentions new store bundles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Hero fixes in Marvel Rivals patch notes

Flux Frequencies : Fixed a bug where Emma Frost's Telepathic Pulse could not be maintained and failed to gain energy when striking Groot's walls. Now, her attack hits with tree-mend-ous power!

Webbed Wonders : Resolved an issue with the speed and effectiveness of multiple Peni Parker's overlayed webs stacking, which converted overflow healing into Bonus Health beyond expectations. No more unexpected health from this "web of deceit"!

: Resolved an issue with the speed and effectiveness of multiple Peni Parker's overlayed webs stacking, which converted overflow healing into Bonus Health beyond expectations. No more unexpected health from this "web of deceit"! Loki's Layered Lunacy : Fixed an issue in Loki's Regeneration Domain where those of his self and his illusions could continuously stack healing beyond expectations. The only thing stacking now is Loki's charm, not his healing. Mischief managed!

: Fixed an issue in Loki's Regeneration Domain where those of his self and his illusions could continuously stack healing beyond expectations. The only thing stacking now is Loki's charm, not his healing. Mischief managed! Strange's Portal Puzzle : Fixed a glitch causing Doctor Strange's portals to sometimes send heroes to unexpected locations. No more sudden detours into unexpected side quests!

: Fixed a glitch causing Doctor Strange's portals to sometimes send heroes to unexpected locations. No more sudden detours into unexpected side quests! Punisher's Phantom Focus : Resolved a bug in the Warrior Falls spawn room where The Punisher's passive skill could inadvertently reveal enemy outlines. Justice now strikes without unnecessary spoilers!

: Resolved a bug in the Warrior Falls spawn room where The Punisher's passive skill could inadvertently reveal enemy outlines. Justice now strikes without unnecessary spoilers! Tangled Webs : Fixed an issue at the Frozen Airfield where webs from Peni Parker's Ultimate Ability would sometimes drop beneath the terrain when the stage started to move. Her arsenal of tech and webs now stays on target.

: Fixed an issue at the Frozen Airfield where webs from Peni Parker's Ultimate Ability would sometimes drop beneath the terrain when the stage started to move. Her arsenal of tech and webs now stays on target. Vibranium Velocity : Fixed a bug with Black Panther's Spirit Rend where, after using it to down Winter Soldier in mid-Trooper's Fist, subsequent Spirit Rend uses could behave erratically. T'Challa's pounce now hits with the unwavering precision of a Wakandan king, swift and relentless!

: Fixed a bug with Black Panther's Spirit Rend where, after using it to down Winter Soldier in mid-Trooper's Fist, subsequent Spirit Rend uses could behave erratically. T'Challa's pounce now hits with the unwavering precision of a Wakandan king, swift and relentless! Panther's Stealthy Surge : Addressed a rare issue where, under poor network conditions, if Black Panther unleashed his Ultimate Ability immediately after ending wall-climbing, it occasionally faltered while still consuming energy. His attack now as smooth and unstoppable as a panther's prowl through the night.

: Addressed a rare issue where, under poor network conditions, if Black Panther unleashed his Ultimate Ability immediately after ending wall-climbing, it occasionally faltered while still consuming energy. His attack now as smooth and unstoppable as a panther's prowl through the night. Cosmic Character Conundrum: Fixed a deceptive exploit in Doom Match where Adam Warlock could switch characters post-respawn using a special maneuver. His cosmic transformations now stick strictly to the realms of destiny and stellar justice!

PC fixes in Marvel Rivals patch notes

Fixed issues with the experimental "Switch Shader Compilation Mode" where screen distortions or unprepared materials appeared black under certain conditions.

Console

Fixed an issue on PS5 where the selection wheel button mapping couldn't be remapped.

Fixed a minor area in the hero list interface where the right analog stick didn't scroll as intended.

