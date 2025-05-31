How to unlock Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals is a free item introduced with the Season 2.5 update. Ultron has just been added to the roster, and while players have mixed opinions about his playstyle, everyone agrees that his design is top-tier. Now, getting a skin for a new hero without spending any money is a always great bonus. Even if you’re not a big Ultron fan, it’s worth unlocking this exclusive cosmetic.
Here’s how to unlock the Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5.
How to get the Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals
Unlocking the Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals is quite simple: reach the Gold rank in Competitive mode during Season 2.5. This reward is tied to your ranked progression, so whether you play solo or with friends, it all counts as long as you're in ranked matchmaking. Playing casual matches, LTMs, and bot games won’t count, so make sure you’re in the correct playlist.
You can use any hero you want, not just Ultron, to climb the ranks. Once you reach the Gold rank, which is fairly easy, you are eligible to get the skin. Note that the skin won't be granted to you immediately, and will be rewarded at the end of Season 2.5 on July 11, 2025.
Here's how to claim the Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals after reaching the required rank:
- Wait until the end of the season (July 11, 2025).
- Go to your in-game mail from the top right envelope icon.
- Find the message with your competitive rewards.
- Click Claim to add the Golden Ultron skin to your collection.
In some cases, the reward may take a few extra days to appear in your mailbox. That’s completely normal, so there’s no need to worry if it doesn’t arrive instantly. Based on the reward icon, the Golden Ultron skin will feature bright golden armor with blue glowing accents, making it one of the flashiest looks in the game.
That's everything you need to know about unlocking the Golden Ultron skin in Marvel Rivals. Note that this skin is exclusive as Season 2 competitive reward and won’t be available to claim the next season or as a purchasable item in the future.
