Does Marvel Rivals have EOMM? Possibilities explored

Marvel Rivals has been one of the most exciting new hero shooters in 2025, but its player count has started dropping lately. While there could be many reasons behind this, one of the biggest talking points in the community has been Engagement Optimized Matchmaking (EOMM). Although NetEase Games never officially mentioned using this feature, it seems like Marvel Rivals does have EOMM.

On that note, here’s a simple explanation of what EOMM means and why so many players are convinced that it is part of the game.

Note: This article is speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Is EOMM affecting matchmaking in Marvel Rivals?

For those who don't know, Engagement Optimized Matchmaking is a system that is designed to keep players engaged by adjusting how matches are assigned to players on the basis of their behaviour. Instead of just skills, EOMM considers various other factors such as win or loss streaks, playtime, and whether you are quitting the game abruptly.

While this sounds good at first glance, in reality, many players believe that it creates fake win and lose streaks, which is why you might notice that the majority of players have almost exactly a 50% win rate. You dominate in one game, and the next one destroys you with a full-stacked lobby of pros. This constant up-and-down pattern feels inorganic to many.

The Marvel Rivals community has been very vocal about this issue on various forums and social media platforms lately. A lot of players seemingly feel that when they are winning too much, they start getting matched with extremely weak teammates and tough enemies, and vice versa. Many have accused the developers of forcing a 50-50 win-and-lose rate upon players.

There's no official confirmation that the game indeed uses the EOMM system, but the community's reaction says a lot. Whether it's EOMM or just bad matchmaking design, it's affecting the experience, and the game seems to be struggling. It is barely able to reach 100,000 concurrent players on Steam during Season 2.5, which is less than half its average player count during Season 1.

That's everything you need to know about the possible presence of EOMM in Marvel Rivals. If NetEase Games wants long-term success, they should address this issue soon or at least communicate it properly to fans.

