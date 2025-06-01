Ultron in Marvel Rivals may have an unintentional damage exploit

Ultron in Marvel Rivals is now available with the Season 2.5 update, and players have mixed feelings about his unique hybrid playstyle. As a Strategist hero, he blends support and damage-dealing abilities, offering a hybrid role that can be challenging to master. Interestingly, players have discovered a technique that allows Ultron to deal increased damage in less time, which appears to be an unintended exploit.
On that note, this article will explore how to use this method and why players are not enjoying the newly added hero.
How to increase the primary damage output of Ultron in Marvel Rivals
First, it's important to note that this method involves canceling the animation to reduce the downtime, and such exploits are usually unintentional. Considering this, it will not last very long in the game and could be fixed in one of the future patches. The technique centers around Ultron's primary attack, the Encephalo-Ray, which emits a continuous laser beam ending with a small explosion for additional damage in the end.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a step-by-step guide to imitate it:
- Fire the Encephalo-Ray as usual using the left click.
- Immediately after the attack concludes, perform a melee attack, regardless of whether it connects with an enemy.
- Switch to the primary attack immediately after the melee attack.
This sequence cancels a portion of the Encephalo-Ray's animation time, allowing Ultron to initiate the next round of attack quickly. While the time saved looks very minimal, throughout the match, it can lead to a significant increase in damage output and could make an even bigger difference in fast-paced competitive matches.
It's worth noting that animation canceling is debated within the gaming community. Some players view it as a skill-based mechanic, while others consider it an exploit that can disrupt game balance. The developers have yet to address this newly discovered Ultron exploit.
Why are some players unsatisfied with Ultron in Marvel Rivals?
As a Strategist class hero, Ultron in Marvel Rivals is expected to focus on support and healing. However, many players feel that his abilities lean too heavily towards damage-dealing. Many fans have been making comparisons between him and top-tier support characters like Rocket Raccoon, Luna Snow, and Jeff the Land Shark, and found their healing to be much better. Additionally, many players find his ultimate overpowered.
As the developers continue to monitor gameplay and gather feedback, it's possible that future updates will address these concerns, either by refining abilities or maybe clarifying the role of Ultron in Marvel Rivals.
Read more articles here:
- How to unlock Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals for free
- How to unlock Ultron Mechanical Phantom skin in Marvel Rivals
- Who is the voice actor of Ultron in Marvel Rivals?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.