Ultron Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities, ultimate, how to play, and more

An Ultron Marvel Rivals guide can help you learn the character better. Ultron is a Strategist-class Hero introduced in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, released on May 30, 2025. He is the first Strategist who can fly constantly, much like Iron Man, who remains airborne at all times. The inclusion of Ultron brings about an interesting change in the Strategist meta as the character can also be rather effective offensively.

This article will act as an Ultron Marvel Rivals guide and go over all of the character's abilities, his ultimate, and provide some tips on how to play.

Ultron Marvel Rivals guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Ultron is an interesting character to play with. His playstyle is perfect for rapidly damaging opponents and healing allies simultaneously. His abilities make him the perfect Strategist amid the action at all times, allowing you to retrieve control of the Convoy or retain control over the area.

In this part of the Ultron Marvel Rivals guide, let's go over some basics and his abilities:

Health: 250

Class: Strategist

Difficulty: 2-Star

As you can tell, playing Ultron is relatively easy compared to some of the more difficult Heroes in Marvel Rivals. Your job while playing as Ultron would be to remain with your team to supply near-constant heals while dealing rapid damage to the enemies as well.

However, Ultron's low HP also implies that you need to be careful with how you engage. Thankfully, his Dynamic Flight ability helps you dip in and out of battle. Here is a breakdown of all his abilities:

Ability Key Description Encephalo-Ray LMB Unleash a burning energy beam Dynamic Flight Shift Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter an Accelerated state Imperative: Patch E Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies within its radius, with more healing for the designated ally Imperative: Firewall RMB Summon drones to grant Bonus Health to allies within range, centered on himself and the ally marked by Imperative: Patch Rage of Ultron Ultimate Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies or healing allies Nano Ray Team-Up Ability Iron Man uses nanotechnology to upgrade Ultron's arsenal, enhancing his Encephalo-Ray to Nano-Ray. During its active phase, Ultron fires an unstoppable Nano Ray straight ahead that pierces through all characters, delivering massive damage to enemies while simultaneously restoring health to allies

How to play as Ultron in Marvel Rivals

Heal on the go

Ultron Marvel Rivals Guide (Image via NetEase Games)

Let's discuss how to play in this portion of the Ultron Marvel Rivals guide.

Ultron's Imperative: Patch ability allows you to target an ally and release a drone that heals them over time. This drone will heal everyone within range of that ally, but the targeted teammate will receive faster heals. You can also be healed as long as you are within range.

These drones cannot be destroyed or targeted by the enemy. They also do not have a cooldown. They can be shifted from one enemy to another rapidly. Try to remain with the team and focus your attention on the Duelists who are constantly embroiled in the fight.

Remember, if your ally with the drone moves away from your LOS, the drone will disappear and stop healing them in some time. Therefore, being in your ally's range is vital to heal them. The drone cannot be directly applied to Ultron, but you can be within its range to be healed.

Recon

As Ultron, you can fly close to the enemy territory to get an idea of their numbers and their position. The Dynamic Flight ability allows you to get information and then quickly fly away and out of the situation when needed. You can even engage the opponent, but keep in mind, Ultron's Encephalo Ray isn't the greatest offensive weapon.

Also, keep in mind, you can cancel your reload animation mid-way for the primary attack by using your melee or any other ability apart from the shield.

Ultimate

Ultron Marvel Rivals guide: Ultimate visual (Image via NetEase Games)

Ultron's ultimate is one of the most powerful and flashy moves in the game. Using Rage of Ultron allows you to summon other Ultron bots and demolish targets within range and heal allies. It's one of those ultimate abilities that can flip the scoreboard over completely.

The attacks heal allies and damage enemies within an AOE radius. So you don't have to worry about choosing your targets too carefully. Keep in mind, the ultimate heals 500 HP/second. So even if you use it just to heal allies at a critical period, it's still a very worthy move to use.

The ultimate has a long wind-up time, and you are completely vulnerable while summoning your bots, so go behind cover as you trigger the ultimate. Target the convoy area if captured by the enemy or heal all your allies to regain control of the contested area.

Stay close to cover while using your ultimate because it does make you an easy target, much like Hela during her Ultimate.

Ultron Marvel Rivals guide: Best team-ups

1) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man dovetails well with Ultron, and the two have a rather powerful team-up ability, the Nano Ray listed earlier in the Ultron Marvel Rivals guide. The ray can fire indefinitely without breaks.

It can heal allies while phasing through them to damage enemies. You no longer need to worry about selectively healing, as you can damage and patch up at the same time. The two are flying characters and can give a lot of air support to the team.

2) Cloak & Dagger

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

For another interesting team-up, you can use just Cloak & Dagger as Ultron's ideal teammates. Dagger's healing projectiles and wall can not only augment Ultron's healing for the team but also keep him patched up during tough fights.

Ultron's greatest weakness is that his ability to heal himself is somewhat limited. Dagger can supplement this through her abilities, and Cloak can augment his offensive strike during his Ultron's Rage ultimate.

Ultron Marvel Rivals guide: Best counters

1) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Even Ultron may fear Iron Fist when he relentlessly flies towards him, throwing all the combos possible. Iron Fist has become a notorious threat to all flying characters in the game due to his unfathomable mobility.

Naturally, the character cannot fly; however, using his Double Jump and other abilities in unison can certainly keep him airborne for a long duration of time. Ultron, best lookout for this hero.

2) Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord's movement skill sets him apart from most heroes. Perhaps the only comparison is Spider-Man Man who also features brilliant mobility. However, playing as Star-Lord and being quick is far easier than mastering Spider-Man's webswinging.

Overall, Star-Lord's skillset directly opposes Ultron and can hurt him in the air, as the flying Duelist can dish out a lot of damage rapidly.

This is where the Ultron Marvel Rivals guide comes to an end. Attempt to experiment with team compositions to get the best out of the character.

