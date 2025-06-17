Marvel Rivals ranking system and ranked mode explained 

If you’ve gotten a handle on the fast-paced chaos of Marvel Rivals, you might think it’s time to test your skills for real, and that’s where Ranked Mode comes in. It’s not just about winning fights anymore; it’s about consistency, strategy, and climbing a competitive ladder where every match matters.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the ranking system works in Marvel Rivals, what kind of rewards are on the line, and how matchmaking and restrictions come into play.

Marvel Rivals ranked system: What are the ranks, and how do they function?

You won’t see Ranked Mode immediately. You must reach level 15 before it becomes available. This will likely be a few hours into the game if you play regularly. Once unlocked, you’ll be placed into matches against players with similar skill levels, and wins will start earning you Rank Points (RP).

Every game lets you advance (or fall) according to how well your team performs, and exceptional individual performances will earn you a small bonus or safety net. But overall, the focus is heavily on teamwork.

Each of Marvel Rivals' nine main rankings is separated into three categories, with the exception of the top rank. You’ll start at Bronze III and, with enough wins, move your way through the following structure:

Bronze III > II > I

Silver III > II > I

Gold III > II > I (Bans unlock from Gold III onwards)

Platinum III > II > I

Diamond III > II > I

Grandmaster III > II > I

Celestial III > II > I

Eternity (Rank decay enabled)

One Above All (Top 500 leaderboard; decay active)

Each division is about 100 RP wide, so ranking up can sometimes take just a few matches, if you're on a winning streak. But just as easily, losses will pull you back down. The higher you go, the more competitive it gets, especially once you hit Gold III and above. At that point, team bans come into play, allowing each team to block two heroes before a match begins.

If you reach Eternity or the ultra-exclusive One Above All, you’ll be among the top players, but note: inactivity will slowly drain your RP at these levels, so you must stay active to hold your spot.

Marvel Rivals runs in seasons, and each new season brings a rank reset. This isn’t a full reset; you’ll be knocked down by exactly nine divisions from where you ended. So if you are ending at Diamond II in one season, you will begin the next at Silver II.

