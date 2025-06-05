How to claim the Tic Tac Toe spray for free in Marvel Rivals

If you’ve been hunting for a new cosmetic in Marvel Rivals, the Tic Tac Toe spray is one you won’t want to miss. This fun, interactive spray is the newest freebie offered by the developers, keeping up with the game’s growing trend of lighthearted, meme-worthy content.

Much like the viral twerking Venom emote that pulled in many players, this new addition adds a layer of playful chaos to matches. Not only is it free, but it also lets players create their own minigame mid-fight, adding a whole new dimension to the battlefield.

For players who enjoy showing off with their sprays or just want a quick laugh between teamfights, the Tic Tac Toe is a great choice. Whether you’re queuing with friends or squadding up with strangers, the cosmetic lets you challenge others to a spontaneous game of tic-tac-toe, right in the middle of a Marvel showdown.

How to unlock the Tic Tac Toe spray in Marvel Rivals

Getting the Tic Tac Toe spray in Marvel Rivals is simple. All you need to do is log in to the game anytime between June 5, 2025, and June 12, 2025. There are no complicated challenges or grinding. Once you’ve logged in to Marvel Rivals, the spray will be added to your account and will be available in your spray inventory.

To use the Tic Tac Toe, you must add it to your active spray rotation. From there, it works like any other spray in the game. PC players can press the T key, while console gamers can use the left D-pad to bring up the communication wheel. Then, choose the spray you want to use.

What sets the Tic Tac Toe spray apart is its unique functionality. While it doesn’t come with flashy animations or gameplay advantages, it displays a larger-than-usual empty tic-tac-toe grid on the map. Players can then fill in the squares with other sprays of their choosing, creating an impromptu game with their teammates or even enemies.

Note that winning the tic-tac-toe game won’t trigger any special in-game effect, but it can certainly win you some laughs.

Interestingly, the spray’s reveal trailer featured a hilarious twist: Jeff the Land Shark devours the loser of the tic-tac-toe match using his ultimate, then tosses them away in dramatic fashion. While that’s not an actual feature, it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Tic Tac Toe spray: fun, quirky, and full of Marvel-style flair.

Whether you’re in it for the memes, the competition, or just to collect everything Marvel Rivals has to offer, this spray is a must-have. Just don’t forget to log in before June 12, 2025.

