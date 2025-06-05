Marvel Rivals patch notes (June 5, 2025): New game mode, store updates, and more

A new set of Marvel Rivals patch notes has been released on June 5, 2025. This update brings an interesting addition to the title: an experimental game mode called Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol. Two unique and highly sought-after costumes are also making their debut in the in-game store.

This article lists the official Marvel Rivals patch notes for the latest update.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for June 5, 2025

Here's everything that's listed in the Marvel Rivals patch notes for June 5, 2025:

All-new experimental mode - Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol

This week, step into the metallic mind of Ultron in the all-new game mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol! Command and conquer from Ultron's perspective and outsmart your foes with machine-like precision.

Gameplay duration: 2025/6/6, 09:00:00 ~ 2025/6/23, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Check out: Ultron in Marvel Rivals may have an unintentional damage exploit

New in store

Jeff the Land Shark - Sunshine Land Shark Bundle

Wolverine - Weapon X Bundle

Available from 2025/6/6, 02:00:00 (UTC)

Limited-time login reward: Tic-Tac-Toe Spray

Log in during the event period to claim your exclusive Tic-Tac-Toe Spray! Challenge your friends to a game of wits and strategy in the spawn room (or the heat of battle).

Claim period: 2025/6/5, 09:00:00 ~ 2025/6/12, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Optimizations in Marvel Rivals patch notes

Loki's Illusions can now perform emotes with the real Loki during battle. Mischief, multiplied!

Players can now have up to 6 sprays at once on the battlefield.

Bug fixes

All platforms

Enhanced the Jeff-Nado Team-Up Profile story.

Maps and modes

Fixed certain terrain issues in the Hellfire Gala: Krakoa map where characters could become stuck or clip into strange locations.

Players will be glad to know that there will be no separate server downtime when this update goes live. All they need to do is download and get the patch installed in their game. Once done, they can immediately launch the title and get back into their competitive grind.

That's everything that you need to know about the Marvel Rivals patch for June 5, 2025. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

