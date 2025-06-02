Is Carnage in Marvel Rivals?

Carnage and Marvel Rivals are two things fans would love to see come together. However, he is not currently a playable character in Marvel Rivals. The 6v6 Marvel-based shooter has already given us a thrilling lineup of heroes and villains, but the chaotic, bloodthirsty symbiote hasn’t joined the fight just yet. That said, if recent discussions are anything to go by, there’s a strong chance that the unhinged symbiote will be slicing his way into Marvel Rivals sometime in the future.

This article dives deeper into the possibility of Carnage joining the Marvel Rivals roster.

Note: This article is based on speculations, please take information herein with a pinch of salt.

Could Carnage be coming to Marvel Rivals soon?

Even though Carnage isn’t in the game right now, the buzz surrounding his potential addition to Marvel Rivals is picking up speed. Whether it's excited chatter from the community or speculative fan theories, it feels like something is brewing. While nothing’s been confirmed, it’s hard not to get excited imagining what Carnage (AKA Cletus Kasady) could bring to the table.

What kind of role would Carnage play?

If Carnage does make his way into Marvel Rivals, he’d almost certainly fill the shoes of a Duelist. That’s totally in line with his comic book persona — wild, relentless, and always looking for a fight.

Think of him as the kind of character who dives into the fray, takes out a key enemy, and disappears before anyone knows what hit them. He’s not one to hang back or play it safe, and in a game like Marvel Rivals, that kind of aggressive role could make him a real game-changer.

Potential abilities

While we don’t have an official ability kit yet, fans have been having fun imagining what Carnage might be able to do in Marvel Rivals. His attacks would likely be fast and brutal, slashing enemies with sharp symbiote tendrils or lashing out in unpredictable ways.

Maybe he has a leap attack to pounce on opponents or an ultimate that sends out a flurry of red, swirling chaos that damages anyone caught in his path. Speed, disruption, and close-range combat would probably be his strengths — exactly what you’d expect from someone as unhinged as Cletus Kasady.

A peek at the possible Team-Up moves

Team-Up abilities are a big part of Marvel Rivals, letting two characters pull off cool, combo-based moves together. With Kletus Casady's symbiote, the possibilities are honestly pretty exciting.

He can team up with Venom for a symbiote-powered rampage. These special moves don’t just look good — they can completely shift the momentum of a match. Additionally, with the symbiote’s flair for destruction, his Team-Up would likely be unforgettable.

To recap, Carnage isn’t in Marvel Rivals just yet, but all signs suggest he’s on the horizon. And when (not if!) he arrives, he’s sure to bring a new level of chaos to the battlefield.

With a potential for high-speed dueling, wild abilities, and game-changing Team-Up moves, the relentless symbiote could become one of the most thrilling characters in the lineup. Until then, fans will be waiting — and hoping — for his inevitable arrival.

