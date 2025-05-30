How to run a performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals

With the latest mid-season update, a new performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals has been added. It is a tool found in the game settings that can allow you to check your system performance with real-time game scenarios and figure out if and where there is a bottleneck that is making your game run suboptimally. This benchmark tool is also handy for comparing game performance after modifying graphics settings or system optimizations.

This article will go over how players can run a performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals and use it to tune their game to deliver the best possible performance.

Running a performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals

The new performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals was added with the Season 2.5 update, which saw additions like Mood emotes, new character Ultron, and many more features and improvements. Thanks to this proper benchmarking feature, it will be easier to minimize variables when doing a framerate test in Marvel Rivals to check system optimization or graphics settings.

Locating the performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The performance benchmark tool can be found by following these steps:

Boot up the game and head to the main menu

Open the settings menu

Head to the Display tab

The first option here is the Performance Benchmark

This benchmark run, similar to several other games and third-party benchmarking tools, will stress test your system for stability and show performance metrics that can be expected from the system under real-time gameplay scenarios. To avoid bogging the system down while benchmarking or playing Marvel Rivals, make sure you disable active background tasks that may hurt your performance.

Check your system for bottlenecks with the new benchmarking tool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The performance benchmark in Marvel Rivals records all the data and saves it in a .csv file on your system. This file can be opened and further assessed for system optimization. It is located in:

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Marvel\Saved\Benchmark

If the game is running suboptimally and that reflects in the performance benchmark, consider using upscaling as well as frame generation to boost your performance at the cost of quality, as well as input latency.

