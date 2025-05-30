What is Cerebro Database 2 in Marvel Rivals? New event explained

The Cerebro Database 2 event is now live, offering a variety of rewards, including an exclusive Hawkeye costume for free. This is the second edition of the Cerebro Database, which first appeared with the Season 2 update. The event consists of four sections, each featuring a different superhero and nine missions to complete. This is a limited-time event and will conclude soon on June 21, 2025.
This article explains the Cerebro Database 2 event in Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals: Cerebro Database 2 explained
Marvel Rivals’ latest Cerebro Database event has begun, offering various in-game rewards. Similar to its previous edition, Cerebro Database 2 has four sections named after superheroes, referred to as challenges. Each section consists of nine missions players can complete to earn various rewards, including cosmetics, in-game currency, and gallery cards.
Initially, players can only access the Iron Man section; the other sections will be unlocked later within different time frames. The Iron Man section will last seven days and offer an X (Iron Man) spray along with other items.
Missions in Cerebro Database 2 are straightforward; this includes reading a superhero’s lore from the Heroes section. Players can participate in this event from any mode, including Quick Match, Practice vs AI, and Competitive.
While working through the missions in any of the sections, players are tasked with completing three missions in the same row, column, or diagonal to make a line, much like the TicTacToe mini game, and claim rewards.
After completing a line, players can access the hidden lore by clicking on the Krakoan text. Upon completing four challenges, they will be rewarded with an exclusive Hawkeye Binary Arrow costume. It should be noted that this is a limited-time event and will conclude on June 21, 2025.
