How to unlock Groot Yggroot skin in Marvel Rivals

The highly anticipated Groot Yggroot skin, which puts Groot in a grey attire, is now available in Marvel Rivals as part of the Season 2.5 update. The costume, which falls under the Legendary rarity, can be purchased from the in-game store or by clicking on the Featured section that showcases the costume. The skin comes in a bundle of the same name, which includes various additional items, such as a Nameplate and a Spray, that can also be purchased separately.
How to get the Yggroot skin for Groot in Marvel Rivals
To get your hands on this costume, you must purchase the Yggroot bundle from the in-game store for 2,200 Units, which costs approximately $22. The bundle includes several other items alongside the skin. Here’s what you receive upon purchasing the bundle:
- Yggroot skin for Groot
- "Yaggroot" Spray
- "Yaggroot" Nameplate
- "Secret Tree" MVP
- "Ten Realms" Emote
Unfortunately, there is no option to buy the costume separately. Before making any transaction, ensure you have sufficient Units in your Marvel Rivals account. If you fall short of Units, you can purchase some from the in-game store after exchanging Lattice at a rate of one Unit for one Lattice.
In terms of appearance, the costume features Groot primarily in grey, with some blue tones in certain parts of the body. Overall, the costume represents the Vanguard in a bit bulkier compared to his default version. Currently, an in-game offer lets you purchase the Yggroot and X-Tron (Utron costume) combo bundle for a special discounted price of 2800 Units or $28.
This combo bundle includes all the items you would receive from purchasing both bundles separately. Keep in mind, this is a limited-time offer, so be sure to take advantage of it before it expires.
