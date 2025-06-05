5 most important changes that players want in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, action is quick, flashy, and enjoyable — but that doesn't equate to perfection. With more players entering this superhero squad-based shooter, demands for quality-of-life features are piling up on community forums and social media. From progression tracking to better social features, fans are speaking loud and clear about what they want next.

Let’s face it, while NetEase Games' hero-shooter already offers a thrilling experience, it’s the small tweaks that can improve it further. Whether you're a hardcore rank grinder or a casual comic fan, these changes could benefit everyone.

Let’s break down the five most important updates players are asking for — and why the devs should seriously consider them.

Marvel Rivals: 5 important changes players are demanding

Gifting the Battlepass

The most asked feature of Marvel Rivals is the option to gift the Battle Pass. The players wish to spread the enjoyment with friends, particularly with new team members joining the game. Gifting systems are common in other titles, and they help build a more connected and generous community.

Gifting the Battlpass feature also gives the developers a chance to boost Battle Pass sales in a player-friendly way (Image via NetEase Games)

Not only does this benefit players, but it also gives the developers a chance to boost Battle Pass sales in a player-friendly way. It's a win-win situation that could foster loyalty and bring more newcomers into the Marvel Rivals fold.

Sort heroes by proficiency

Currently, the Heroes tab in the game lacks the ability to sort characters by Proficiency — a frustrating limitation for players looking to improve or showcase their top mains. Sorting by Proficiency would enable players to easily locate their top-performing heroes and improve their overall progress tracking.

The small yet useful tweak would simplify the UI and provide players with a more personalized gaming experience.

Track proficiency progress after matches

As of this writing, there’s no clear way to view how much proficiency a hero has gained after a match. This makes progression feel vague, especially for players trying to grind or master a character in the game.

Adding a post-game breakdown showing Proficiency progress would offer much-needed transparency. It would also make leveling up more satisfying — players want to feel that their effort is paying off every time they leave a match.

A post-game breakdown showing Proficiency progress would offer much-needed transparency. (Image via NetEase Games)

Favorite heroes for faster selection

Hero selection can be overwhelming, especially during fast-paced lobbies. A favorite system — where players can mark a few go-to characters — would make the hero selection process faster and smoother.

In a game where each second counts, being able to instantly find your main could be the difference between winning and fumbling a draft. It’s a small QoL (Quality of Life) tweak with big-time utility.

Enable cross-play in Ranked

Cross-play is already a hot topic, but when it comes to Ranked in Marvel Rivals, the feature is even more important. Many players want to team up with friends across platforms without restrictions.

Currently, some feel limited by platform-locked matchmaking, which can divide squads and inflate queue times. Enabling cross-play in Ranked would unify the playerbase, reduce wait times, and enhance competitive integrity.

These changes aren’t just minor fixes — they represent what the community believes will make the game more enjoyable, social, and rewarding. From sharing the Battle Pass to streamlining hero selection and progression, these tweaks reflect the evolving expectations of today’s players.

If the developers listen closely, they have a golden opportunity to elevate the game to new heights. After all, when a community speaks this clearly, it’s usually wise to listen.

