All upcoming leaked characters in Marvel Rivals Season 3

With Hellfire Gala ending in a few weeks, collaborative efforts from data miners have allowed us to look at a few upcoming leaked characters in Marvel Rivals Season 3. The White Queen, Emma Frost, and the supervillain Ultron joined the MR roster in Season 2. Now, in the upcoming season, more characters from Marvel Comics, notably X-Men and Avengers, will reportedly be joining the lineup.
This article will explore the upcoming leaked characters in Marvel Rivals Season 3 and beyond that are expected to be introduced to NetEase Games' popular team-based shooter.
Please note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Leaked characters in Marvel Rivals' upcoming season
As the popular arcade shooter looks to step away from the island of Krakoa, players can expect the following characters to be part of the title in Season 3:
- Blade
- Captain Marvel
- Jean Grey
According to dataminers, Jean Grey can be expected to join Marvel Rivals' roster in Season 3. Captain Marvel will be arriving during the mid-season, just like how Ultron did in Hellfire Gala. Additionally, Blade will likely arrive somewhere alongside these two characters.
Among the upcoming leaked characters in Marvel Rivals, Jean Grey and Blade are expected to fulfill duelist roles, while Captain Marvel's affiliation is still unknown. Season 3 is also expected to be centered around a cosmic theme in anticipation of Captain Marvel's arrival in Marvel Rivals.
Also read: Hero balance adjustments in Marvel Rivals update (June 19, 2025)
More leaked characters uncovered by dataminers
A few other notable characters from Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also been datamined. They are as follows:
- Cyclops
- Deadpool
- Professor X
Notable leak sources like RivalsLeaks have talked about abilities, voicelines, and more files that have been datamined for the above-mentioned characters. As Marvel Rivals looks to grow its roster to comic boundaries, players can expect to find various characters from Marvel Comics in the upcoming seasons of NetEase Games' popular shooter.
For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:
- Marvel Rivals error code 220: Possible reasons and fixes
- Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes: Venom's Bubble Pop event, new Twitch drops, bug fixes, and more
- Marvel Rivals ranking system and ranked mode explained
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.