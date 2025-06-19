Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes: Venom's Bubble Pop event, new Twitch drops, bug fixes, and more

The Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes for the year 2025 have officially arrived. The upcoming update in Netease's hero shooter will bring a new event called the Venom's Bubble Pop. The update will also fix some bugs and errors, alongside making hero adjustments. Moreover, players can earn a new Human Torch: Future Foundation costume for free.
Read on to review the entire Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes.
Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes
Here are all the changes coming to Marvel Rivals in the June 19 update:
Limited-Time Event: Venom's Bubble Pop
The Venom's Bubble Pop event bursts onto the scene! Complete event missions to earn rewards, including the Human Torch: Future Foundation costume absolutely FREE!
- Unlock the Premium edition to claim even more rewards, such as the Venom - Pink Bubble costume! Plus, once you unlock Premium, you gain permanent access to the event until all rewards are claimed. No time limit!
- Event Duration: 2025/6/19, 09:00:00 ~ 2025/7/11, 09:00:00 (UTC)
New In Store
Iron Fist - Binary Fist Bundle
- Moon Knight - Phoenix Knight Bundle
- Available from: 2025/6/20, 02:00:00 (UTC)
Twitch Drops
As the blazing "Ignite" series tournament heats up, we're launching new Twitch Drops! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.
- This round's drops include the Magik - Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.
- Drops Period: 2025/6/19, 12:00:00 ~ 2025/7/16, 09:00:00 (UTC)
New Additions and Adjustments
You can now set permissions for players joining Tournament Room Custom Games mid-match.
Fixes
All Platforms
Fixed an issue where Faction icons displayed incorrectly during pre-match loading in Replay and Spectate modes.
Heroes
Wolverine's Wild Ride: We've put the lockdown on some of Logan's lunacy where his Ultimate Ability could incorrectly also send enemies with Unstoppable status flying! Now, heroes in this state will not be getting on the Wolverine Express.
- Mister Fantastic's Fantastic Fumble: Fixed a rare occurring error where Reed's Flexible Elongation could sometimes incorrectly interact with the environment leading to self-inflicted terrain KOs worthy of a Baxter Building blooper reel. We've set his coordinates straight, no more accidental "Fantastic Flops!"
- Hulk's Smash Sync: Squashed a bug in Hulk's Incredible Leap charge bar UI where the display did not match actual progress. Now his leap will land with proper gamma-powered precision!
- Black Widow's Bite Restored: Fixed a bug where Natasha's Team-Up Ability Pulse Rifle didn't damage destructible objects. Now, when Widow bites, nobody (or thing) in her way stands a chance!
- Ultron's Overclocked Orders: Debugged a ghost in the machine where sometimes performing certain actions after using Ultron's Imperative: Patch would cause it to glitch out and cancel the effect. Now his imperative is as unstoppable as his ambition.
Console
Resolved an issue where global button remapping could incorrectly affect controls in Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol and Spectator mode.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation where opening the friends list while playing an emote could cause lag.
