What is Marvel Rivals' age rating?

With the increasing popularity of NetEase Games' team-based hero shooter, parents and consumers might be interested in Marvel Rivals' age rating. Such ratings are used to assess whether the game is appropriate for one's children and family members to play regularly. This third-person shooter features several characters from Marvel Comics, and as such, the game contains slightly suggestive themes alongside cartoon violence.
That said, this article will look into Marvel Rivals' age rating and what parents or guardians can expect their children to find in this game.
ESRB Marvel Rivals' age rating
The Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB for short, provides ratings based on the digital content and interactive elements present in entertainment software. These allow consumers and parents to make an informed decision on whether a particular entertainment software is appropriate for their children.
As per the ESRB, Marvel Rivals' age rating is "T". This means that it is appropriate for teens aged 13 and above. Marvel Rivals features content similar to Marvel Comics with suggestive themes and cartoon violence, with graphic depictions of altercations present in regular gameplay.
The game itself adopts a comic-book-inspired visual appearance, and the in-game shop features some interactive elements that are available as in-game purchases. Marvel Rivals' age rating by the ESRB also notes that the game allows players to interact with each other via text and voice communication.
More about in-game purchases in Marvel Rivals
Although the game is digitally available for free across various platforms, there are additional in-game purchases that consumers and parents should be aware of. The game has elements like the Battle Pass and premium currency, which open up avenues for players to earn cosmetics and other in-game rewards, sometimes by spending real money.
The price of the premium currency (Lattice) in Marvel Rivals is as follows:
- 100 Lattice – $.99
- 500 Lattice – $4.99
- 1,000 Lattice – $9.99
- 2,180 Lattice – $19.99
- 5,680 Lattice – $49.99
- 11,680 Lattice – $99.99
This currency allows players to purchase in-game cosmetic items that do not impact gameplay. Therefore, these purchases are entirely optional and not a requirement for playing the game.
