How to unlock Wolverine Weapon X skin in Marvel Rivals

The most awaited Wolverine Weapon X skin is now available in Marvel Rivals. This costume is part of a bundle of the same name and contains various other items, including a Spray and an Emote. Players can now purchase this Epic costume from the in-game store or by heading to the Featured section. Wolverine in this skin appears as a bare body character, along with headgear.

Ad

This article guides you on how to unlock the Wolverine Weapon X skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get Wolverine Weapon X skin in Marvel Rivals

You can get the Wolverine Weapon X skin by purchasing the Weapon X bundle from the in-game store or the Featured section. The bundle costs 1400 Units, which is equivalent to $14, and contains five items. Here’s what you get once you purchase the Wolverine Weapon X bundle:

Ad

Trending

All items in the Wolverine Weapon X bundle (Image via NetEase Games)

" Weapon X " costume for Wolverine

" costume for Wolverine " Weapon X " Spray

" Spray " Heavy Chains " Emote

" Emote " Living Weapon " MVP

" MVP "Weapon X" Nameplate

Ad

Read more: Marvel Rivals patch notes (June 5, 2025): New game mode, store updates, and more

Fortunately, this time there’s an option to purchase Wolverine Weapon X skin separately for 1200 Units or $12. Before making any transactions, it's important to ensure you have sufficient Units in your Marvel Rivals account.

If you fall short of Units, you can purchase some from the in-game store by exchanging Lattice (1 Lattice is equivalent to 1 Unit). Hence, check the quantity that best suits your needs.

Ad

Combo bundle for a special discounted price (Image via NetEase Games)

Check out: Marvel Rivals Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol event release date

Ad

In terms of looks, the Weapon X costume features Wolverine in bare body along with new headgear and mechanical parts on his arms and legs. The costume is inspired by the popular comic book Wolverine: Weapon X, which differs from Marvel’s mainline continuity.

Apart from this, you can also check out the new Jeff costume. It is called the Sunshine Land Shark and is part of the summer collection, available for 2200 Units. There is a special combo offer currently available in the game where you can get both bundles for a discounted price of 2800 units or $28. This limited-time offer ends in 20 days, so you've got time till June 26.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.