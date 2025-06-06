How to unlock Wolverine Weapon X skin in Marvel Rivals

The most awaited Wolverine Weapon X skin is now available in Marvel Rivals. This costume is part of a bundle of the same name and contains various other items, including a Spray and an Emote. Players can now purchase this Epic costume from the in-game store or by heading to the Featured section. Wolverine in this skin appears as a bare body character, along with headgear.
This article guides you on how to unlock the Wolverine Weapon X skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to get Wolverine Weapon X skin in Marvel Rivals
You can get the Wolverine Weapon X skin by purchasing the Weapon X bundle from the in-game store or the Featured section. The bundle costs 1400 Units, which is equivalent to $14, and contains five items. Here’s what you get once you purchase the Wolverine Weapon X bundle:
- "Weapon X" costume for Wolverine
- "Weapon X" Spray
- "Heavy Chains" Emote
- "Living Weapon" MVP
- "Weapon X" Nameplate
Fortunately, this time there’s an option to purchase Wolverine Weapon X skin separately for 1200 Units or $12. Before making any transactions, it's important to ensure you have sufficient Units in your Marvel Rivals account.
If you fall short of Units, you can purchase some from the in-game store by exchanging Lattice (1 Lattice is equivalent to 1 Unit). Hence, check the quantity that best suits your needs.
In terms of looks, the Weapon X costume features Wolverine in bare body along with new headgear and mechanical parts on his arms and legs. The costume is inspired by the popular comic book Wolverine: Weapon X, which differs from Marvel’s mainline continuity.
Apart from this, you can also check out the new Jeff costume. It is called the Sunshine Land Shark and is part of the summer collection, available for 2200 Units. There is a special combo offer currently available in the game where you can get both bundles for a discounted price of 2800 units or $28. This limited-time offer ends in 20 days, so you've got time till June 26.
