Marvel Rivals Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol event release date

A new limited-time event called Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol is set to arrive soon to Marvel Rivals. This new game mode will offer a completely new gameplay experience to allow players a breath of fresh air amid the chaos of the ever-popular ranked modes. Some of the features included in this limited-time mode are a new top-down view, Hero enhancements, a completely unique battlefield, and more.

This article will shed light on the release and end date for the upcoming limited-time event, Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol, in Marvel Rivals

When is Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol coming to Marvel Rivals?

Arriving a few days after the mid-Season 2.5 update, the upcoming limited-time Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol game mode is set to go live on June 6, 2025, at 9:00 am (UTC). After its release, Marvel Rivals players will be able to create new character builds, boost their favorite Heroes, and wreak havoc on rival units in this mode.

New Ultron limited-time event coming to Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

However, being a limited-time event, Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol will run till June 23, 2025, at 9:00 am (UTC). In other words, players will get only 18 days to compete in it and earn its rewards, so it's best not to sleep on the mode while it is live.

More on Ultron's limited-time event

Players will be taking part in this game mode by themselves. It is a solo challenge and will require players to focus more on strategizing instead of their reflexes and aim (which are tested in ranked modes).

Additionally, there will be various modules that greatly enhance the gameplay experience and provide a new way to play Marvel Rivals. These will allow players to enhance the playstyles of certain Heroes, alter how they perform, and experiment with fresh new character builds.

