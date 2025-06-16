New Iron Fist and Moon Knight skins revealed for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is halfway through, and NetEase Games still has more content for the fans to check out. The studio has now announced new skins for Iron Fist and Moon Knight, both of which look quite phenomenal. The announcement was made via the game's official X account and has gained nearly 5,000 likes within a few hours.
On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Binary Fist and Phoenix Knight skins in Marvel Rivals.
Binary Fist and Phoenix Knight skins announced for Marvel Rivals
While both of them have different aesthetics, they have one thing in common: highly detailed metal armor. Iron Fist's skin goes for a futuristic and mechanical armor design, while Moon Knight's new Costume remains sophisticated and traditional.
The Binary Fist skin gives Iron Fist an aggressive, mechanical appearance that looks very different from his previously released skins. The armor features a dark-gray-and-red tone that gives it an Ultron-inspired vibe. Its sharp edges and aggressive red glow make it one of the best-looking Costumes in the game so far.
On the other hand, the Phoenix Knight skin gives the Moon Knight a much more mystical and royal appearance. The costume features golden armor along with red and white fabric. Interestingly, the eyes are in complete contrast, glowing bright blue.
Both skins are officially arriving in the in-game item shop on June 19, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time, and their exact pricing is not known yet. However, based on the pattern of previously released skins, one of them might be priced at 1,600 Units for the whole bundle (including an Emote, MVP Animation, and Banner), while the other could cost 2,200 Units.
That’s everything we know about the new Iron Fist and Moon Knight skins set to arrive in Marvel Rivals. Players can follow the official game channels across social media platforms to stay updated.
