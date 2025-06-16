New Iron Fist and Moon Knight skins revealed for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is halfway through, and NetEase Games still has more content for the fans to check out. The studio has now announced new skins for Iron Fist and Moon Knight, both of which look quite phenomenal. The announcement was made via the game's official X account and has gained nearly 5,000 likes within a few hours.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Binary Fist and Phoenix Knight skins in Marvel Rivals.

Also read: When does Season 2.5 end?

Binary Fist and Phoenix Knight skins announced for Marvel Rivals

While both of them have different aesthetics, they have one thing in common: highly detailed metal armor. Iron Fist's skin goes for a futuristic and mechanical armor design, while Moon Knight's new Costume remains sophisticated and traditional.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Binary Fist skin gives Iron Fist an aggressive, mechanical appearance that looks very different from his previously released skins. The armor features a dark-gray-and-red tone that gives it an Ultron-inspired vibe. Its sharp edges and aggressive red glow make it one of the best-looking Costumes in the game so far.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Knight skin gives the Moon Knight a much more mystical and royal appearance. The costume features golden armor along with red and white fabric. Interestingly, the eyes are in complete contrast, glowing bright blue.

Ad

Both skins are officially arriving in the in-game item shop on June 19, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time, and their exact pricing is not known yet. However, based on the pattern of previously released skins, one of them might be priced at 1,600 Units for the whole bundle (including an Emote, MVP Animation, and Banner), while the other could cost 2,200 Units.

That’s everything we know about the new Iron Fist and Moon Knight skins set to arrive in Marvel Rivals. Players can follow the official game channels across social media platforms to stay updated.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.