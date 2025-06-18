Hero balance adjustments in Marvel Rivals update (June 19, 2025)

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 has almost concluded, and the developers have announced one of the last few hero balance changes for the season. The 20250619 update is on the way and brings with it a lot of content, such as Venom's Bubble Pop event, a new set of Twitch Drops, and many new skins. While these additions are exciting, the new patch also contains a series of buffs and nerfs.

On that note, here are all the hero balance adjustments coming to Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 on June 19, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time.

All changes arriving with the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update 20250619

The mid-season patch focuses on both individual heroes and Team-Up Abilities. These changes primarily aim to bring a balance across the Vanguard and Duelist class heroes.

Hero balance changes

Here are the four hero balance changes arriving on June 19, 2025:

Thor (Vanguard)

Thor can now manually cancel the Awakened state after a short delay using the new mechanic added to his Awakened Rune ability.

Moon Knight (Duelist)

Moon Knight's base health increased from 250 to 275

Star-Lord (Duelist)

The damage falloff for Star-Lord's Element Guns has been increased from 60% to 65%.

Storm (Duelist)

The energy cost for Storm's Omega Hurricane ultimate ability increased from 3100 to 3400.

Team-up ability changes

Here are the three team-up abilities that will be adjusted with the new update:

Chilling Assault (Luna Snow and Hawkeye)

Ice Arrow damage reduced from 30 (120 max at 30m) to 25 (100 max at 30m).

The stun duration for hits beyond 30 meters has been shortened from 1.5 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Spell Field Damage range decreased from 3 meters to 1 meter.

Jeff-nado (Storm and Jeff the Land Shark)

It now takes 1.5 seconds to devour enemies instead of 1.2 seconds.

Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon and Peni Parker)

Cooldown for the Armored Spider-Nest increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.

That concludes all the changes arriving in the 20250619 update of Season 2.5. For more information, check out the official patch notes here.

