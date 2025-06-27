How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals

Regardless of whether you're a huge fan of Thor in Marvel Rivals or just like collecting fancy cosmetics, the Majestic Raiment skin will stand out for all the right reasons. The item dropped on June 26, 2025, and it arrived alongside another fan-favorite, the Punisher Daredevil: Born Again skin. Both were added as part of a store update and have been creating buzz ever since.
Here is everything you need to know if you're wondering how to get it and what makes it unique.
Steps to unlock the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals
Grabbing the Majestic Raiment skin is super simple once it’s live. Just follow these steps:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Launch Marvel Rivals and make sure the game is updated.
- Head to the Store from the main menu.
- Look in the Featured section. This is where the newest bundles show up.
- Click on the Thor Majestic Raiment bundle.
- If you’ve got enough Units, go ahead and hit purchase.
- To equip it, select Thor in the Heroes menu, go to the Costumes tab, and you’re good to go.
You can also preview the MVP animation and emote right from the store page before making the purchase.
When you pick up the bundle, you're getting more than just the outfit. Here’s what you unlock with the bundle:
- The Majestic Raiment costume itself
- A matching spray to tag around the battlefield
- A customized MVP animation that plays when you win the match
- A unique emote tied to the skin’s theme
- A sleek nameplate to top off your player profile
As of this writing, the developers haven’t confirmed the exact Unit price, but based on how similar bundles have been priced in the past, you can expect it to be around 1,800 to 2,000 Units.
Read more: All 616 Day Vault bundles in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know
That’s on the pricier end, but it makes sense for a Legendary-tier cosmetic with this many pieces included. If you don’t have enough Units saved up, you might want to complete a few missions or consider topping up through the in-game store.
Before making the purchase, it’s worth keeping something in mind. This skin isn’t tied to a battle pass or a timed challenge, so it should be sticking around in the store rotation for a little while.
That said, nothing in Marvel Rivals is guaranteed to stay forever, especially when new content drops regularly, so don’t wait too long if you’re seriously considering it.
If you’re running low on Units, your best bet is to grind daily and weekly missions, which offer small but steady rewards. You could also consider picking up a currency bundle from the store if you want the skin right away.
Also read: New Iron Fist and Moon Knight skins revealed for Marvel Rivals
Check out our other articles related to Marvel Rivals:
- Marvel Rivals June 19 patch notes
- Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes
- Marvel Rivals error code 270
- Marvel Rivals ranking system and ranked mode explained
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.