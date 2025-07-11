Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is live, bringing tons of new content and yet another round of Twitch Drops. As always, you can unlock multiple items for free by simply watching your favorite streamers play the new season. This update is packed with fresh additions, including the arrival of highly anticipated heroes Phoenix and Blade, a brand-new map, and many Symbiote-themed skins.
Here’s how you can unlock all the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops.
Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know
As always, this Twitch Drops event is centered around a Will of Galacta-themed bundle, and this time, the featured hero is Hawkeye from the Duelist Class. The new cosmetics feature Galacta's classic purple and blue scheme, and they look especially cool on his character model.
The first thing you need to do to claim the Twitch Drops is connect your Twitch Account with your Marvel Rivals account. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:
- Visit the Twitch Drops section on the Marvel Rivals website.
- Log in with your Marvel Rivals account.
- Click on the Log In button below the Twitch icon.
- A pop-up window will appear, click the purple Authorise button.
Once the accounts are linked, all you have to do is watch any of the streamers playing Marvel Rivals Season 3. Here are the rewards you can unlock on the basis of your watchtime:
- Watch 30 minutes: Hawkeye Will of Galacta Spray
- Watch 1 hour: Hawkeye Will of Galacta Nameplate
- Watch 2 hours: Hawkeye Galactic Bow Emote
- Watch 4 hours: Hawkeye Will of Galacta Costume
Each item will appear in your Twitch Drops Inventory once you reach the required watch time. Make sure to claim them manually or they won’t be delivered to your in-game mail. The last day to complete this task and claim all the free items is August 8, 2025.
That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops. Note that these are exclusive items and will most likely never return in the game.
