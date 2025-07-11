Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is live, bringing tons of new content and yet another round of Twitch Drops. As always, you can unlock multiple items for free by simply watching your favorite streamers play the new season. This update is packed with fresh additions, including the arrival of highly anticipated heroes Phoenix and Blade, a brand-new map, and many Symbiote-themed skins.

Ad

Here’s how you can unlock all the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know

As always, this Twitch Drops event is centered around a Will of Galacta-themed bundle, and this time, the featured hero is Hawkeye from the Duelist Class. The new cosmetics feature Galacta's classic purple and blue scheme, and they look especially cool on his character model.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first thing you need to do to claim the Twitch Drops is connect your Twitch Account with your Marvel Rivals account. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:

Visit the Twitch Drops section on the Marvel Rivals website .

on the . Log in with your Marvel Rivals account.

Click on the Log In button below the Twitch icon.

below the icon. A pop-up window will appear, click the purple Authorise button.

Once the accounts are linked, all you have to do is watch any of the streamers playing Marvel Rivals Season 3. Here are the rewards you can unlock on the basis of your watchtime:

Ad

Watch 30 minutes: Hawkeye Will of Galacta Spray

Hawkeye Will of Galacta Spray Watch 1 hour: Hawkeye Will of Galacta Nameplate

Hawkeye Will of Galacta Nameplate Watch 2 hours: Hawkeye Galactic Bow Emote

Hawkeye Galactic Bow Emote Watch 4 hours: Hawkeye Will of Galacta Costume

Each item will appear in your Twitch Drops Inventory once you reach the required watch time. Make sure to claim them manually or they won’t be delivered to your in-game mail. The last day to complete this task and claim all the free items is August 8, 2025.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops. Note that these are exclusive items and will most likely never return in the game.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.