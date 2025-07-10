How to apply for College Perks in Marvel Rivals

The College Perks in Marvel Rivals is a new initiative by NetEase Games that gives college students a chance to unlock some of the best skins for free. This initiative was announced recently and will be implemented in Season 3, which begins on July 11, 2025. If you’re a student, this is a fantastic way to try out premium cosmetics without spending any money.

On that note, here’s how you can get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals

College students can unlock 10 premium skins along with their MVP animations for a limited time. It's important to note that you do not own these skins, and they will be removed from your in-game inventory at the end of Season 3, which is expected to be around two months long.

Here's a step-by-step guide to get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals:

Launch Marvel Rivals and go to Settings .

and go to . Click on the Community tab.

tab. Find the section that reads College Perks .

. Click Details and enter your student email address .

and enter your . You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your student email.

on your student email. Enter the OTP and click Verify.

After completing these steps, you’ll instantly get trials of 10 premium skins, each including their MVP animation, all added to your inventory for free. Here are the countries eligible for the College Perks:

Argentina

Australia

Colombia

India

Indonesia

Japan

New Zealand

Philippines

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

List of College Perks rewards in Marvel Rivals

These are the skins that you receive with the College Perks trial:

Moon Knight – Lunar General

– Lunar General Captain America – Avengers: Infinity War

– Avengers: Infinity War Spider-Man – Spider-Man: No Way Home

– Spider-Man: No Way Home Invisible Woman – Malice

– Malice Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness The Thing – French Coat

– French Coat Jeff The Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin

– Incognito Dolphin Thor – Lord of Asgard

– Lord of Asgard Cloak & Dagger – Twilight Duo

– Twilight Duo Winter Soldier – Blood Soldier

That’s everything you need to know about College Perks in Marvel Rivals. For more information, you can check out the official NetEase Games website here.

