How to apply for College Perks in Marvel Rivals

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 10, 2025 13:22 GMT
Marvel Rivals is giving free rewards to college students (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals is giving free rewards to college students (Image via NetEase Games)

The College Perks in Marvel Rivals is a new initiative by NetEase Games that gives college students a chance to unlock some of the best skins for free. This initiative was announced recently and will be implemented in Season 3, which begins on July 11, 2025. If you’re a student, this is a fantastic way to try out premium cosmetics without spending any money.

On that note, here’s how you can get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals

College students can unlock 10 premium skins along with their MVP animations for a limited time. It's important to note that you do not own these skins, and they will be removed from your in-game inventory at the end of Season 3, which is expected to be around two months long.

Here's a step-by-step guide to get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals:

  • Launch Marvel Rivals and go to Settings.
  • Click on the Community tab.
  • Find the section that reads College Perks.
  • Click Details and enter your student email address.
  • You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your student email.
  • Enter the OTP and click Verify.

After completing these steps, you’ll instantly get trials of 10 premium skins, each including their MVP animation, all added to your inventory for free. Here are the countries eligible for the College Perks:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Colombia
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

List of College Perks rewards in Marvel Rivals

These are the skins that you receive with the College Perks trial:

  • Moon Knight – Lunar General
  • Captain America – Avengers: Infinity War
  • Spider-Man – Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Invisible Woman – Malice
  • Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • The Thing – French Coat
  • Jeff The Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin
  • Thor – Lord of Asgard
  • Cloak & Dagger – Twilight Duo
  • Winter Soldier – Blood Soldier
That’s everything you need to know about College Perks in Marvel Rivals. For more information, you can check out the official NetEase Games website here.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

