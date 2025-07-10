How to apply for College Perks in Marvel Rivals

The College Perks in Marvel Rivals is a new initiative by NetEase Games that gives college students a chance to unlock some of the best skins for free. This initiative was announced recently and will be implemented in Season 3, which begins on July 11, 2025. If you’re a student, this is a fantastic way to try out premium cosmetics without spending any money.
On that note, here’s how you can get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals
College students can unlock 10 premium skins along with their MVP animations for a limited time. It's important to note that you do not own these skins, and they will be removed from your in-game inventory at the end of Season 3, which is expected to be around two months long.
Here's a step-by-step guide to get the College Perks in Marvel Rivals:
- Launch Marvel Rivals and go to Settings.
- Click on the Community tab.
- Find the section that reads College Perks.
- Click Details and enter your student email address.
- You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your student email.
- Enter the OTP and click Verify.
After completing these steps, you’ll instantly get trials of 10 premium skins, each including their MVP animation, all added to your inventory for free. Here are the countries eligible for the College Perks:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Colombia
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States
List of College Perks rewards in Marvel Rivals
These are the skins that you receive with the College Perks trial:
- Moon Knight – Lunar General
- Captain America – Avengers: Infinity War
- Spider-Man – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Invisible Woman – Malice
- Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- The Thing – French Coat
- Jeff The Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin
- Thor – Lord of Asgard
- Cloak & Dagger – Twilight Duo
- Winter Soldier – Blood Soldier
That’s everything you need to know about College Perks in Marvel Rivals. For more information, you can check out the official NetEase Games website here.
