Marvel Rivals Season 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is finally launching on July 11, 2025, dressing the game in fresh balance tweaks and new heroes. The update introduces a dynamic duelist, Phoenix (Jane Grey), and teases a future addition of Blade, alongside buffs and nerfs to shake up the meta.

This article breaks down the release date and time of Marvel Rivals Season 3 for all regions.

Release countdown for Marvel Rivals Season 3

Starting July 11, 2025, Marvel Rivals servers will go offline for maintenance around 4 am EDT, with Season 3 expected to kick in by 6 am EDT on the same day. That timing rolls out globally – no platform or region gets left behind. Here’s what that translates to in local start times:

Pacific Daylight Time PDT (West Coast): July 11, at 3 am Eastern Daylight Time EDT (East Coast) July 11, at 6 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) July 11, at 4 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) July 11, at 5 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 11, at 10 am

Central European Summer Time CEST (Europe) July 11, at 12 pm Japan Standard Time JST (Japan) July 11, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 11, at 1 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) July 11, at 3:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST) July 11, at 6 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 11, at 8 pm

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 11, at 10 pm



More on Marvel Rivals Season 3 update

The new season welcomes the iconic X-Men character Phoenix (aka Jean Grey), built for agile combat, packing mobility via flight, heavy area-of-effect powers, and fearsome precision. Her presence transforms the battlefield, especially for heroes who rely on close-quarters or burst damage.

Complementing her arrival is the brand-new Klyntar: Celestial Husk map, set on a symbiote planet. It’s more than a backdrop – the Klyntar theme extends to the battle pass, offering symbiote-infused skins and rewards that match the map’s aesthetic.

Balance changes are a big part of Marvel Rivals Season 3. The update dials down some overpowering heroes like Iron Man (slower ultimate charge) and Emma Frost (less dominant Diamond Form).

Meanwhile, characters such as Invisible Woman and The Thing get meaningful boosts: more healing for the former, and the latter can finally counter flying foes.

On top of that, two Team‑Up Abilities debut, adding tactical flair:

Ever‑Burning Bond (Human Torch + Spider‑Man).

(Human Torch + Spider‑Man). Primal Flame (Phoenix + Wolverine).

Some existing pairings are tweaked – Stark Protocol (Iron Man + Squirrel Girl) and Symbiote Shenanigans (Venom + Jeff the Land Shark or Hela). Meanwhile, a couple of older team-ups are retired.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 isn’t just another update; it’s a pivot point. With Phoenix on deck, Blade on the horizon, the new map’s symbiote vibes, and meta-altering balance shifts, this update rewrites the competitive landscape. Whether you're a seasoned duelist or new to the hero shooter, there’s never been a more exciting time to jump in.

